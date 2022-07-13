ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weathersfield, VT

Semi burns at Weathersfield truckstop

By Mike Gauntner
 4 days ago

People on their morning commute may have seen moke and flames in the area of Interstate 80 and Salt Springs...

laconiadailysun.com

No injuries in Lakeport truck rollover

LACONIA — Laconia Fire and Police responded to a crash on the corner of North and School streets after an Extreme Excavation truck swerved off the road and over an 8-foot barrier wall into a yard. The driver of the vehicle, who is currently unnamed, appeared unharmed from the accident and was picked up by his wife from the scene after speaking with police. According to an officer at the scene it appears that the truck swerved to avoid a collision with an oncoming car. After swerving, the truck broke through a metal fence and plummeted 8 feet, landing on its nose and then coming to a rest on its side.
LACONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Peru

PERU — A 45-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Peru on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious incident at a home on South Road at around 3:50 p.m. Police say they met with Melissa Bice, 45, of Peru, when they arrived. Following an investigation,...
PERU, VT
nbcboston.com

Shooting in Manchester, NH Leaves Man Hospitalized with Serious Injuries

A shooting that took place in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday has left one person severely injured, according to police. Police say that at 8:30 p.m., a driver in one car shot at another car. Shortly after, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital nearby. Police are investigating...
The Valley Reporter

Warren hearing on fatal dog attack

The Warren Select Board held a hearing at the July 12 meeting on a June 20 incident at the Warren Jiffy Mart involving three dogs, resulting in the death of one of the dogs. According to an affidavit by Mitchell Pickford, he and his wife Linda were getting gas at the Jiffy Mart around 3 p.m. with their 12-pound dachshund, Betty, secured in their car. Two dogs were barking at another pump, which obscured Mitchell Pickford’s view of the vehicle with the two dogs, while Linda Pickford was in the store. The owner of the dogs, Erik Luhrs, Burlington, who was in the store at the time, said the dogs managed to roll down the windows and escape his vehicle.
WARREN, VT
WCAX

Drug bust at Claremont, New Hampshire home

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in Claremont, New Hampshire Friday responding to complaints about street drug activity have made two arrests. 29-year old Ethan Marsh and 44-year old Sara Heed were taken into custody. Police armed with search warrants said they seized heroin, crack cocaine, and a significant amount of cash and a firearm at the suspects Mulberry Street residence. Both subjects made bail and were released and must return for court hearings.
NEWS10 ABC

Teen reported missing out of Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sky Stevens, 15, of Hoosick Falls has been missing since July 10. According to a post from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she may be several states away. The post said Sky is possible to be traveling in a 2005 blue...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Truck hit by train in Royalton

ROYALTON — Authorities responded to a crash involving a train in Royalton this morning. The crash took place on Perley Farm Road at around 8:30 a.m. Police say Larry Severance, 63, of Royalton, had come to a stop in front of the tracks before he began moving forward. When...
newportdispatch.com

DUI charges after motorcycle clocked doing 94 mph on Route 7 in Salisbury

SALISBURY — A 32-year-old man from Fair Haven was arrested following an incident in Salisbury early this morning. Police say they observed a motorcycle traveling north at a high rate of speed on US Route 7 at around 1:10 a.m. The bike was clocked on radar at a speed...
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 38-year-old man from New York was cited for DUI following a crash in Springfield yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 south at around 1:25 a.m. The driver was identified as Daniel T. Ryan, Clifton Park, NY. He was transported to Springfield Hospital for further...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
Daily Voice

Trapped Elderly Woman Rescued After Tree Falls On Home During Severe Storm In Capital District

An elderly woman from the Capital District has a whole host of public agencies to thank for rescuing her after a downed tree trapped her inside her home during a storm. Washington County resident Penelope Perry, age 75, was at her Fort Edward home on North River Road at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, when severe winds sent a large tree crashing through her roof.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Police searching for armed robber who hit Vt. convenience store

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for an armed robber who got away with cash from a Vermont convenience store. It happened at the Cumberland Farms in Northfield Tuesday at about 10:30 p.m. Police say a person with a gun walked into the store and demanded cash. When the...
VERMONT STATE
compassvermont.com

Claremont, New Hampshire Man Drowns Near Shore Acres in North Hero

The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning that occurred around noon Monday, July 11, 2022, in Lake Champlain near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero. VSP was notified at 12:21 p.m. that a man, later identified as Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire,...
NORTH HERO, VT

