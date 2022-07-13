ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo signed shirt auctioned for £2,000 by 14-year-old Ukrainian boy to help war effort against Russia

By Emillia Hawkins
 4 days ago
A 14-YEAR-OLD Ukrainian boy has raised £2000 for his country's army by auctioning off his signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt.

The teenager from the city of Ivano-Frankivsk received the shirt while attending a Euro2020 qualifying match between Ukraine and Portugal in 2019.

A signed Ronaldo shirt has raised £2000 for the Ukrainian army Credit: Getty
A 14-year-old boy auctioned the shirt in the 'Save Ukraine Now' charity auction Credit: https://musicnewsfirst.com/a-ukrainian-student-sold-a-ronaldo-t-shirt-for-the-sake-of-the-armed-for

Until now he had kept it as a souvenir, but recently made the decision to sell it in a bid to raise money.

He put it up for sale in the "Save Ukraine Now" charity auction and raised 70,000 UAH as a result - equivalent to £2000.

The successful bidder currently lives in the United States.

All of the money raised has been donated to the Ukrainian army for medical supplies as the war against Russia continues.

Ronaldo responded to the boy's act of kindness with a statement on social media that read: "I hope that my shirt from the 2019 match against Ukraine can help young people to have a better future and I want to congratulate the Ukrainian Football Federation for this action.

"Praying for peace."

The Portugal captain made a sensational return to Manchester United last summer in a £19.7million move from Juventus.

He scored 24 goals in 37 appearances during his first season back at Old Trafford, but he recently told new boss Erik ten Hag that he wants to leave before the new Premier League season kicks off.

Various clubs have expressed an interest in signing him including Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

But, new Chelsea chief Todd Boehly has made it clear that he wants to make Ronaldo his first marquee signing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
