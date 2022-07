Re-elected and newly elected representatives on the Pierre City Commission and Pierre School Board have been sworn in this month (July 2022). City Commissioners Vona Johnson and Blake Barringer renewed their oath of office July 5. Commissioner Jamie Huizenga is President of the group for the coming year, meaning he will preside over meetings if Mayor Steve Harding is absent. Todd Johnson is also a Pierre City Commissioner.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO