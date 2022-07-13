ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County coronavirus deaths rising fast as ultra-contagious BA.5 fuels infection wave

By Luke Money
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7Nhv_0ge1IKEH00
Some commuters choose to use masks at Union Station in Los Angeles on Tuesday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The number of weekly COVID-19 deaths reported in Los Angeles County has doubled over the last month — the first significant increase in fatalities since the winter surge.

Over the last week, the nation’s most populous county tallied roughly 100 COVID-19 deaths, the highest total in three months. A month ago, the county was reporting about 50 deaths a week.

Although the numbers are still a fraction of the peak in the winter, when there were more than 500 COVID-19 deaths a week, they underscore the growing concerns over new super-contagious subvariants that have fueled a new wave of infections.

“There’s a lot of misinformation circulating about COVID right now, including that, at this point, it only causes mild illness,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “Unfortunately, this isn’t true.”

For all the observations that Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the Delta variant, which was the culprit behind last summer’s surge, the coronavirus just this year has already led to three times as many deaths as the county typically recorded in an average pre-pandemic flu season.

So far in 2022, the deaths of 4,390 county residents from COVID-19 have been reported — essentially equal to the typical combined toll of the flu, drug overdoses and motor vehicle accidents over an entire calendar year, Ferrer said.

About 1,500 people in L.A. County died annually from the flu before the pandemic, one person a year from a cold, more than 2,000 a year from accidental drug overdoses and nearly 900 a year from motor vehicle accidents.

In California, an average of 37 COVID-19 deaths have been reported per day over the last week, a rate that’s remained relatively steady in the last two months. The state’s cumulative pandemic death toll has now surpassed 92,000, according to data compiled by The Times. That’s roughly equivalent to the population of Santa Monica.

L.A. County recorded nearly 12,000 COVID-associated deaths in 2020 and almost 14,500 in 2021.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise.

The number of coronavirus-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals on any given day has doubled in the last month to nearly 1,200 as of Monday, the highest figure since February. Of them, 115 were in the intensive care unit, an increase of 64% in the last month.

Statewide, the latest census was 4,227, the highest single-day total since late February.

Only about 42% of L.A. County’s hospitalized coronavirus-positive patients are admitted specifically for COVID-19 illness — as opposed to incidentally testing positive while being in the hospital for other reasons. But officials have also noted a recent increase in the share of coronavirus-related visits to emergency departments. Two months ago, 5% of emergency room visits were coronavirus-related; now it’s close to 10%.

Emergency rooms and urgent care centers “are filled with many folks that are looking for care for their COVID-related illness,” Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Hospitals can still be strained even when many coronavirus-positive patients are not being treated for COVID-19 illness, given the extensive resources needed to isolate them.

Nationally, coronavirus-positive hospitalizations have nearly doubled over the last two months, rising to more than 30,000 as of Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical advisor for the pandemic, said it’s possible there could be an uptick in COVID-related intensive care unit admissions nationally.

Since many infections aren’t reported to the government, as they’re done through at-home testing, there could be 300,000 to 500,000 actual infections a day, far more than the official reports of about 118,000, Fauci said. That estimated range would be one of the highest of the pandemic, eclipsed only by the initial Omicron surge that struck in the fall last year and winter.

It’s true that, for any given coronavirus case, the risk of being hospitalized, needing intensive care or dying is lower than it was many months ago. Still, Fauci said, a persistent high level of cases will eventually lead to more hospitalizations and more ICU stays.

That’s why it’s so important for people to get vaccinated and boosted when they’re eligible, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“There’s a lot we can do to try and prevent these ICU stays,” she said.

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said, “Getting vaccinated now will not preclude you from getting a variant-specific vaccine later this fall or winter.”

And for those age 50 or older, “if you have not gotten a vaccine shot in the year 2022 ... please go get another vaccine shot,” Jha said during a briefing Tuesday. Whether you’re eligible for a first booster or second, “go get one now. It could save your life.”

Not all jurisdictions are seeing an increase in deaths. Federal data show deaths have remained relatively stable but at levels officials say are still too high. Nationwide, “we are experiencing about 300 to 350 deaths a day. That is unacceptable,” Jha said.

The latest wave has been fueled by a dizzying array of Omicron subvariants that has emerged over the last several months. Of most pressing concern now is BA.5, which officials say has dramatically increased the risk that someone could get reinfected — perhaps just weeks after an earlier case.

The crush of cases has upended workforces, and experts warn they expect to see a resulting increase in long COVID cases. In L.A. County, the number of weekly coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes in the last month has doubled.

L.A. County has averaged about 5,900 coronavirus cases a day over the last week, its highest rate since early February, and even higher than last summer’s Delta peak of about 3,500 cases a day, according to data provided by Ferrer. The winter Omicron surge was the worst of the pandemic, topping out at about 42,000 cases a day.

The latest case average is a 14% week-over-week increase, the largest since the Fourth of July weekend, when the rate seemed to have stabilized but only likely due to delayed reporting over the holiday.

“While we’re not seeing anywhere near the devastation this summer that we saw during last winter’s Omicron surge, we are seeing much higher case numbers than we saw during the peak of the Delta surge,” Ferrer said. “It’s unlikely that we are at the peak of our recent surge, given the increased circulation of new subvariants.”

The number of new daily coronavirus-positive hospital admissions is around 150, not yet past the peak of last summer’s Delta wave of 215. But it’s possible L.A. County could reach similar numbers in the weeks to come, Ferrer said.

“Although many of those hospitalized are not there because of COVID illness, the rising numbers indicate that, for some individuals, COVID remains a very dangerous virus,” Ferrer said.

COVID-19 is more likely to cause severe illness and death among poorer people — even when vaccination status is the same. Over the spring, about 35 in 100,000 wealthy unvaccinated people were hospitalized with a coronavirus infection, whereas about 400 in 100,000 poor unvaccinated people were hospitalized.

Disparities persisted even among vaccinated people by income status. About 27 in 100,000 wealthy vaccinated people were hospitalized with a coronavirus infection, compared with 38 in 100,000 poor vaccinated people.

That means that poorer L.A. County residents — who account for the engines of significant portions of the local economy, such as food production, hospitality and tourism — are again bearing the brunt of this latest wave of illness.

“Families with fewer resources are more likely to have more exposures at work, live in crowded conditions, and have one or more chronic health conditions” than wealthier people, Ferrer said. “This places those individuals at higher risk of suffering the severe effects from COVID.... Vaccination alone is not sufficient to erase the troubling inequities.”

L.A. County has a huge concentration of poverty and overcrowded housing, making the effects of a pandemic surge particularly intense in a county with more than 10 million residents. Of all of Southern California’s coastal counties, L.A. County has the worst poverty rate and lowest median household income.

Older people are still more likely to die, but some of those dying are young. On Tuesday alone, 14 new deaths were reported, including one who was in their 30s or 40s, and four who were between 50 and 64. Four deaths were among those ages 65 to 79, and five were 80 or older.

The surge in cases is so intense that L.A. County has urged work sites with three or more coronavirus cases in a two-week period to consider encouraging employees to work remotely when feasible, especially for workers at elevated risk of severe disease.

What the next weeks could bring remains unclear. California projections suggest hospitalizations will continue to rise for the next two weeks and then start to decline. If the model ends up being right, the number of predicted hospitalizations at the peak will be “nothing like prior surges that we’ve seen,” California state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a briefing to the California Medical Assn. on Tuesday.

Although hospitals in L.A. County are not reporting being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, Ferrer has said that the idea of reinstating a universal mask mandate should hospitalizations continue rising is a prudent decision.

“Waiting until hospitals are overwhelmed is way too late to try to do much about slowing transmission,” Ferrer said. “The time to slow transmission is actually when you start seeing indicators that you’re having more utilization at your hospitals.”

Ferrer has said that if L.A. County moves into the CDC-defined high COVID-19 community level and remains there for two consecutive weeks, health officials will reimpose a universal mask requirement in indoor public settings for those ages 2 and older. Such an order could become effective as early as July 29.

Should that happen, L.A. would be the only California county with such an order on the books, though the state Department of Public Health continues to strongly recommend masking in indoor public settings.

The possibility of a renewed mask mandate has been met with skepticism in some corners. Would large numbers of people comply with the order and, if so, would it even make a difference?

Although the first question can’t be answered unless an order is handed down, “there is broad consensus in the scientific community that wearing a high-quality mask in indoor public spaces is an important tool to control the spread of COVID-19,” Jha said Tuesday.

And, as Ferrer noted, “You don’t get sick if you don’t get infected.”

“When transmission is high, many more people are exposed and get infected, creating more risk for everyone, but particularly for those most vulnerable,” she said. “Universal masking and widespread use of testing are effective tools for reducing viral transmission.”

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 71

JAMFAM
3d ago

Based on reported and unreported cases, the fatality rate is between 1/100 - 3/100 of 1%. Get off the fear train.

Reply
21
Derrickgeneraljones
3d ago

ANY HEALTH OFFICIAL out there that says these vaccines are safe needs to have their license revoked. The safety of all vaccines can only be known after over a period of 5 - 10 years of testing to measure its long term safety, effects and effectiveness. After almost 2 years of vaccines we now know that it causes blood clots, causes myocarditis, pericarditis, paralysis, miscarriages, nerve spasms and all manner of neurological disorders and even death. We also know now that the vaccines neither protects you from catching COVID or spreading COVID.

Reply
14
COMMON SENSE PLS‼️
3d ago

i wonder if this is true or not. i wish we could trust the government and news outlets.... it would be more helpful.

Reply(1)
9
Related
orangecountytribune.com

OC’s “high transmission level”

Rising numbers of new cases have elevated Orange County to an area of “high transmission” of the coronavirus. According to the county health care agency, the OC has case rate of 33.1 per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, which is a daily average of 1,068 cases. Additionally,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KABC

Maybe you can hold your breath –like Mayor Garcetti– for the next two weeks…

Los Angeles County Two Weeks Away From Likely Mask Mandate. (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County could be heading back to an indoor mask mandate by the end of the month after a new report today. L-A public health officials say the county is now officially back in the “high” category for COVID-19 activity. If LA stays at the high level for two weeks, the mask mandate will return on July 29th.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Officially Enters CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level & Mask Mandate Countdown Begins

“As of today, we have moved from the medium to the “High” covid community level,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today. If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what Ferrer called “a universal mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.” Ferrer has warned of the prospect for weeks.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/15/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,871 new reported cases. Since June 7, hospitalizations increased by 6%, with 208 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 5,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Reason.com

Ineffective Mask Mandates Could Be Returning in L.A. and Seattle

Public officials in Los Angeles and Seattle are reportedly mulling a return to mask mandates as COVID-19 case numbers surge and hospitalization rates creep upward. Hospitalizations now exceed 10 per 100,000 residents in Los Angeles County, the threshold where indoor masking in public spaces becomes mandatory under the county's pandemic mitigation plans. If the county remains above that rate of hospitalizations for the next two weeks, the mask mandate would automatically take effect on July 29, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
randomlengthsnews.com

As Cases, Hospitalizations and Deaths Rise, Wearing Well-Fitting Masks and Testing are Key to Reducing Transmission

With continued increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past two weeks, wearing high-quality respirator masks and getting tested are critical steps to slowing the spread of COVID-19, as vaccination, boosters, and therapeutics remain key strategies for reducing serious illness and death. While LA County remains at the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Infectious Diseases#L A County Public Health#Omicron
davisvanguard.org

Suddenly the LA Recall of Gascón Has Some Doubt – Sampling of Signatures Failed to Make the Threshold

Los Angeles, CA – It was a simple announcement by the Los Angeles County Clerk-Recorder, Dean Logan, who announced on Thursday that the random sampling of signatures for the George Gascón recall petition was only verified at a 78% rate. That means the elections office will have to proceed with a full verification of all signatures submitted.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Look at This: Los Angeles Aqueduct

Desmond Shaw shows us one of the most important elements of life in California, the Los Angeles Aqueduct. The watercourse carries water to the region from over 100 miles away, providing one-third of the water in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFI AM 640

2 Suspects Arrested in 7-Eleven Crime Spree

Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a spree of 7-Eleven store robberies across the Southland in which two people were killed and three others injured, and authorities said at least one of the men may be tied to a killing in Los Angeles two days earlier.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The future of concealed carry permits in California

A recent Supreme Court decision allowing Americans to carry loaded weapons in public has raised the question of what is being done in regards to gun control. The ruling was followed by an announcement in Los Angeles County no longer requiring residents to explain why they need to be armed when applying for gun permits.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

76-year-old Texas man arrested in "horrific" California killings of 3 women and teen girl dating back to 1980

A man has been arrested in Texas in connection with the Southern California slayings of three women and a teenage girl decades ago, police said. Billy Ray Richardson, 76, was arrested on Thursday by detectives from the Los Angeles and suburban Inglewood police departments with the assistance of the FBI and officers from Fort Worth Police Department's operations and surveillance team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
360K+
Followers
65K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy