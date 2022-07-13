ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Add To Cart: These $25 & Under Tech Deals Offer a Smarter Way To Do Prime Day

By Tyler Schoeber
 4 days ago
Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and as day two begins, we’re seeing deals we’ve never thought possible. Who knew $90 AirPods were even possible? Some of the other highlights so far? Check them out below:

In addition to these deals, we’ve seen outrageous deals on fashion , OLED TVs and, of course, tech popping up left and right. We’ve said before that smart shoppers time big purchases to coincide with shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday, but if you’re only adding premium TVs and appliances to your cart, then you’re leaving money on the table. That’s why we went looking for the best Prime Day tech deals under $25. These aren’t worthless gadgets, either. We’re talking about tech essentials that you’re going to buy eventually anyway — wireless chargers, smart plugs, smart lights, to name a few.

Now that we’re halfway through Prime Day 2022, check out every single tech deal under $25 worth shopping right now.

1. Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Free Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb

Looking for a two-for-one you won’t be able to pass up? Then pick up this 4th Gen Echo Dot in addition to a Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb for JUST $19.99 during Prime Day. That’s a savings of 69%, people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mkpc_0ge1IISp00


Buy: Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb $19.99

2. Tile Mate (2022)

Tile is the Bluetooth tracker of all Bluetooth trackers. Now, you can get the newest version of the Tile Mate for 28% off at only $17.99. Can’t stop losing your keys? Or, maybe that smartphone? Well, that will never happen again with the Tile Mate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMO76_0ge1IISp00


Buy: Tile Mate $17.99

3. Roku Express

The Roku Express is one of the highest-regarded streaming devices money can buy in 2022. So, when it goes on sale for 40% off, not picking it up for yourself feels quite silly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMfwe_0ge1IISp00


Buy: Roku Express $17.99 (orig. $29.99) 40% OFF

4. Anker Wireless Charger

Wired charging is so 2021. That’s why we’re picking up Anker’s Wireless Charging Pad to juice our smartphones up in 2022. Now, you can pick it up for 21% off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TF87c_0ge1IISp00


Buy: Anker Wireless Charger $10.99

5. Boean Wireless Earbuds

Bluetooth earbuds at just $20 sound a little too good to be true, but we promise, your eyes aren’t fooling you. With easy one-step pairing, a waterproof coating and a fast charge, these will surely become your go-to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0ax7_0ge1IISp00


Buy: Boean Wireless Earbuds $22.99 (orig. $59.59) 61% OFF

6. UBeesize 10″ LED Ring Light

Did somebody say “selfie”? Make selfies easier (and more affordable) with this ring light you never knew you needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bORLx_0ge1IISp00


Buy: UBeesize LED Ring Light $18.80

7. iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer

Everyone should have a no-touch forehead thermometer in their house in 2022. It’s simply the way life is now. Here’s your chance to get one at a whopping 71% discount. Don’t let this deal pass by!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRSuo_0ge1IISp00


Buy: iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $15.99 (orig. $54.99) 71% OFF

8. AILIHEN C8 Foldable Wired Headphones with Microphone

Although we’re living in a wire-free world of headphones, wired headphones aren’t all that bad — especially when they’re just $16. These wired headphones are available in a number of funky colors so users can get the most out of their listening experience — fashionably, of course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2Obu_0ge1IISp00


Buy: AILIHEN C8 Foldable Wired Headphones with Microphone $15.98 (orig. $29.98) 47% OFF

9. Amazon Smart Plug

Amazon products are seeing some of the most diminished price drops right now, and the Amazon Smart Plug surely makes one of them. Pick up this device for just $13 right now and turn just about anything in your home into a smart device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jl9gr_0ge1IISp00


Buy: Amazon Smart Plug $12.99

10. SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb

It’s nearly impossible to find four smart light bulbs at under $25. Yet, here we are. Change four of your home’s lights into smart lights effortlessly with a range of color options, dimming options and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vebOm_0ge1IISp00


Buy: SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb $23.99

11. Fire TV Stick Lite

This is a deal we can’t even comprehend right now. The Fire TV Stick Lite is currently 60% off at just $12 for Prime Day. Is that enough to make you cancel your cable subscription?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARbSY_0ge1IISp00


Buy: Fire TV Stick Lite $11.99

12. EPICKA Universal Travel Power Adapter

Finally doing some international travel? Don’t forget to pick up a power adapter before you head out. Charge everything you need with the EPICKA Universal Travel Power Adapter, currently available at 20% off for Prime Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnF9F_0ge1IISp00


Buy: EPICKA Universal Travel Power Adapter $17.59

13. FosPower 2000mAh NOAA Emergency Weather Radio

Hikers and campers, we got one for you. This emergency weather radio is exactly what you need to get yourself out of sticky situations. Plus, it’s got a flashlight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmoTq_0ge1IISp00


Buy: FosPower 2000mAh NOAA Emergency Weather Radio $21.66

