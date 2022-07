A New Jersey man excavating debris around his house stumbled upon a mystery last week when he accidentally unearthed $1,000 worth of bills all dated to the year 1934. Rich Gilson was using a rented mini-excavator Friday to clear up the debris after he and his wife, Suzanne, updated their 1920s-era home in Wildwood with a new foundation and an addition, he told NJ Advance Media.

4 DAYS AGO