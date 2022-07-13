ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 7/13

By Dan Zarrow
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

5 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5...

CBS New York

"High" wildfire danger in New Jersey due to lack of rain

VERONA, N.J. -- Dry conditions are leading to more water restrictions in the Tri-State Area. Residents in Woodbury, New York are being told to stop all outdoor watering. The town supervisor issued the restrictions on Friday, effective immediately and until further notice. Officials in parts on Connecticut and Long Island have also told residents to limit water usage. The recent lack of rain is prompting concerns about forest fires, specifically in northern New Jersey, where there are new restrictions to keep wooded-areas safe. CBS2's John Elliott explains what we're facing and why the restrictions are needed. Click here to check the latest First Alert Forecast
VERONA, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ water utility asks residents to cut back on watering their lawns

New Jersey American Water is urging customers in the Jersey Shore area to conserve now and avoid strict water use restrictions later if the dry weather pattern continues. With a dry weather pattern settled over the entire state, New Jersey American Water is asking customers in Monmouth and Ocean counties to voluntarily watch their water use.
Bridget Mulroy

Official Drought: New Jersey's Battle Against Climate Change

Touching upon one of New Jersey's hottest summers... it's only July!(dolah/iStock) New Jersey is experiencing a drought. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and North American Drought Monitor, a state-wide drought is in effect.
