HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – An area employment services agency has relocated its offices. West Michigan Works! has moved its Holland service center to The Shops at Westshore located at 12331 James St., suite 130. They says the 14,903-square-foot space will continue to offer job seekers and employers throughout Ottawa County with services from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO