On this day in Hip Hop history, rap queen Missy Elliott released her debut LP, Supa Dupa Fly. Arguably the most influential release by a female rapper in history, this project birthed one of rap’s most important icons, male or female. The Hip Hop/R&B experimental masterpiece not only delivered a fresh sound to a period in between dominant trends, it also set the tone for what would be considered a radio hit at the turn of the millennium.

HIP HOP ・ 2 DAYS AGO