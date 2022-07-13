ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Pain Says 2Pac Would Have Gotten “Ate The F*ck Up Lyrically” If He Were Still Alive Today

By Dylan Kemp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a long-running debate whether many of the rappers of the 90s would be able to compete with today’s rappers. While many hold the 90s rappers in high regard compared to today’s rappers, some say otherwise. In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, T-Pain believes the...

HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
[WATCH] Fans Shocked As Loni Love Shades ‘The Real’

Former The Real co-host Loni Love shades her former bosses for never acknowledging her birthday. The “Soul Plane” actress turned 51 on July 14, and her new co-host of “E! Daily Pop,” Justin Sylvester, and the day’s guest co-host, “Full House” actress Jodie Sweeten, surprised her with a trombone-and-trumpet “Happy Birthday” performance by The Potash Twins, as well as a sweet birthday message from former co-host Tamera Mowery.
Lizzo Releases New Album ‘SPECIAL’ Featuring “About Damn Time” Single and More

Lizzo has returned with her new album, SPECIAL. The new release is produced by her longtime collaborator Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Max Martin, and Benny Blanco. The new album features the uplifting title track and the new single “2 B Loved (Am I Ready).” With a joyful live performance as part of NBC’s “Citi Concert Series on TODAY” in 2022, Lizzo presents both songs. After Lizzo’s recent appearances on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and an unforgettable episode of Carpool Karaoke on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, the latter of which amassed 1M views in the first 24 hours of its premiere last month and quickly climbed to #4 on YouTube’s “Trending” chart, “Special” has already established itself as a global fan favorite. Her Saturday Night Live double duty will be replayed on NBC tomorrow night, July 16, and she will be interviewed on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, July 18.
Today In Hip Hop History: Missy Elliott’s Debut LP ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ Turns 25 Years Old!

On this day in Hip Hop history, rap queen Missy Elliott released her debut LP, Supa Dupa Fly. Arguably the most influential release by a female rapper in history, this project birthed one of rap’s most important icons, male or female. The Hip Hop/R&B experimental masterpiece not only delivered a fresh sound to a period in between dominant trends, it also set the tone for what would be considered a radio hit at the turn of the millennium.
Ne-Yo Releases Eighth Studio Album ‘Self Explanatory’

Three-time Grammy-winning legend Ne-Yo’s new album Self Explanatory is now available. The new release features the single “Handle Me Gently,” along with “Layin’ Low, “U 2 Luv,” and more. The album recruits Jeremih, Yung Bleu, Trippie Redd, and Zae France for the release.
Yo Gotti & CMG Releases Compilation LP, ‘Gangsta Art’

Yo Gotti‘s Collective Music Group (CMG) imprint is one of the most formidable and successful record labels in today’s hip-hop with a roster of superstars, including Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, 42Dugg, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, Blockboy JB, Big Boogie and Lehla Samia. As promised, Gotti, 41, rallies the roster — along with some new signees — for the release of their high-anticipated debut compilation album, Gangsta Art, out now via Interscope Records.
Nick Cannon is (Not) Engaged

He is Nick Cannon and he isn’t engaged….at least yet. Rumors started to swirl that Cannon recently got engaged surrounding several cryptic social media posts as well as the content of a music video. Speculation began when Abby de la Rosa, one of Cannon’s baby mamas, shares a...
