T-Pain Says 2Pac Would Have Gotten “Ate The F*ck Up Lyrically” If He Were Still Alive Today

Lizzo has returned with her new album, SPECIAL. The new release is produced by her longtime collaborator Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Max Martin, and Benny Blanco. The new album features the uplifting title track and the new single “2 B Loved (Am I Ready).” With a joyful live performance as part of NBC’s “Citi Concert Series on TODAY” in 2022, Lizzo presents both songs. After Lizzo’s recent appearances on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and an unforgettable episode of Carpool Karaoke on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, the latter of which amassed 1M views in the first 24 hours of its premiere last month and quickly climbed to #4 on YouTube’s “Trending” chart, “Special” has already established itself as a global fan favorite. Her Saturday Night Live double duty will be replayed on NBC tomorrow night, July 16, and she will be interviewed on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, July 18.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO