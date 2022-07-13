ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinta Brunson Becomes First Black Woman To Be Nominated in Three Comedy Categories in Same Year

By Shawn Grant
Cover picture for the articleQuinta Brunson is taking over the 2022 Emmy Awards. The genius creator of hit ABC comedy, Abbott Elementary, has become the first Black woman to earn three Emmy nominations in comedy categories in the same year. According...

