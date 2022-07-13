Learn More About the Morgan Library and Museum

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top museums in New York City, there is a museum and research library called The Morgan Library & Museum, originally known as the Pierpont Morgan Library. It is located at 225 Madison Avenue, between 36th Street and 37th Street to the south and north, respectively. The...

The Saratoga Springs of New York

East-central New York’s Saratoga Springs is a city and county. It is located 30 miles (48 km) north of Albany in the Hudson River valley to the west of the Hudson River. Its location was a former Mohawk Indian camping area with several natural mineral springs; the most common spelling and meaning was Sa-ragh-to-ga “Place of Swift Water”. The Revolutionary War Battles of Saratoga, which took place nearby on September 19 and October 7, 1777, are remembered in Saratoga National Historic Park, which was founded in 1938 and is situated 12 miles 19 km to the southeast. The springs, which the Indians had long been aware of its curative properties, began to draw white tourists as early as 1771, and Gideon Putnam constructed the first hotel there in 1802. With elaborate Victorian-style hotels, Saratoga Springs rose to prominence as one of the nation’s most upscale spa destinations during the 19th century. The Saratoga Casino Hotel in one of the upstate hotels you have to see with its luxurious amenities and superb interior architecture.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Learn More About the Brooklyn Museum

In the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City, there is an art gallery called the Brooklyn Museum. Among the top Museums to visit in New York, the Brooklyn Museum has the third-largest physical footprint in New York City at 560,000 square feet, or 52,000 m2, and has a collection of art that totals about 500,000 items.
BROOKLYN, NY
The History of Fire Island New York

Long Island’s South Shore is typically 3.9 miles (6.2 km) away from Fire Island, yet it comes very close to touching it on the East End. The Great South Bay, which spans related bays on Long Island, including Patchogue Bay, Bellport Bay, Narrow Bay, and Moriches Bay, separates it from Long Island. Boat, seaplane, and a variety of ferries that run across the bay from Patchogue, Bay Shore, and Sayville to more than ten sites on the island connect the island and its tourist areas. Near its western end, the Robert Moses Causeway, and near its eastern end, the William Floyd Parkway (Suffolk County Road 46), the island is accessible by car. The rest of the island is off-limits to motor vehicles, except for an emergency, construction, and utility access, as well as a few winter beach driving permits.
TRAVEL

