Learn More About the Morgan Library and Museum

Long Island’s South Shore is typically 3.9 miles (6.2 km) away from Fire Island, yet it comes very close to touching it on the East End. The Great South Bay, which spans related bays on Long Island, including Patchogue Bay, Bellport Bay, Narrow Bay, and Moriches Bay, separates it from Long Island. Boat, seaplane, and a variety of ferries that run across the bay from Patchogue, Bay Shore, and Sayville to more than ten sites on the island connect the island and its tourist areas. Near its western end, the Robert Moses Causeway, and near its eastern end, the William Floyd Parkway (Suffolk County Road 46), the island is accessible by car. The rest of the island is off-limits to motor vehicles, except for an emergency, construction, and utility access, as well as a few winter beach driving permits.
