Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini made their Major League Soccer debuts as visiting LAFC pulled out a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC on Sunday night. Jose Cifuentes scored the go-ahead goal less than a minute into the second half to put LAFC back in first place in MLS' Western Conference and in the lead for the season's Supporters' Shield.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO