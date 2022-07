Golf fans and players all over the world had to wait an extra two years to watch The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, but so far, it has been worth the wait. The game's best players have lifted the Claret Jug at the home of golf such as Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo and Seve Ballesteros. Your career is complete if you win The Open on the Old Course.

