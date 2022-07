As United Airlines prepares to ramp up its growth, CEO Scott Kirby has made a number of leadership changes he hopes will help the airline navigate through the next few years. Overall, United did better than its peers in managing the pandemic. It saw the warning signs early, acted swiftly to massively reduce costs, and now emerges strong. Employees are much happier than at American or Delta and United wisely chose not to retire aircraft during the pandemic, which has hurt the growth prospects of those who acted too prematurely in retiring entire aircraft types. Furthermore, United’s operational performance has been stable this summer.

