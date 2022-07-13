ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New Law Establishing New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program Aims To Improve Access To Affordable Health Coverage for Residents

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH JERSEY – In efforts that officials say will expand access to affordable health coverage, Governor Murphy signed legislation on June 30 creating the New Jersey Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program to make it easier for residents to obtain health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey, the State’s official health insurance...

NJDEP Launches Workforce Program To Inspire Interest In Environmental Careers

SOUTH JERSEY – In order to help the State of New Jersey develop the next generation of environmental protection, conservation, and stewardship leaders while also providing an avenue for young adults from open space-constrained communities to engage with nature as they provide valuable stewardship services to the public through seasonal jobs, the Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has launched a pilot workforce development program.
