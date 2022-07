Schenectady officials are giving drivers a heads up about a construction project that'll affect the flow of traffic on Interstate 890. Both Friday and Monday, there will be a double lane closure on the highway eastbound between Exit Four and Exit Six in the Electric City. The closure will be in effect between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm and is needed so that crews can finish their work on the Francis Avenue bridge. People who travel in the area during this time period should expect delays and are being reminded that fines are doubled for speeding within a construction zone.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO