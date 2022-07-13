ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy McGrady Thought It Was Crazy That The Bulls Were Trying To Trade Him For Scottie Pippen: "Why Would They Want An 18-Year-Old High School Kid And Trade Him For A Top 50, NBA Hall Of Famer, A 5-Time NBA Champion At The Time..."

By Gautam Varier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy McGrady was another one of those exciting high school prospects who directly made the jump to the NBA during the 1990s. McGrady averaged 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in his senior year at Mount Zion Christian Academy, and while he considered joining the University of Kentucky, he opted...

