(Atlantic & Audubon, Iowa) – Officials with the Cass and Audubon County Community Foundations have announced organizations providing charitable services within both counties may begin to apply for the fall grant cycle. Each County has $36,000 available in this grant cycle. In each county, only organizations providing services. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.

AUDUBON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO