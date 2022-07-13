ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle of Waterloo skeletons uncovered in Belgium

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkeletons of soldiers who died at the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium in 1815 have been unearthed by archaeologists. Experts say the discoveries are "incredibly rare" on a Napoleonic battlefield and further excavation is under way to learn more. Teams found remains of humans and horses in the dig,...

www.bbc.co.uk

