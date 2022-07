Occurred at Lakeland Mobile Home Park on Old Highway 53. RPTS A 2 WFAS /ONE WEARING A RED SHIRT AND BLUE JEANS AND THE OTHER ONE IS WEARING A BLK SHIRT AND BLUE JEANS /ASSOCIATED WITH A WHI JEEP /HIT THE RPS FRIENDS VEH AND THE TWO FEMALES ARE PHYSICALLY FIGHTING WITH HIM /RPS FRIEND VEH IS A GRN TOYOTA AVALON /NO WEAPONS/NO MEDICAL /NOT ASSOCIATED WITH A SPACE NUMBER/JUST IN THE PARKING LOT. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.943025 Lon:-122.63383. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.

CLEARLAKE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO