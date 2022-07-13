ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansdale, IA

Search continues for killer 10 years after Evansdale girls went missing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Radio Iowa) – The ten-year anniversary of the disappearance of eight-year-old Elizabeth Collins and ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey is today (Wednesday( Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent. Scott Reger says they continue to look at new and old tips on the case. “Our team meets regularly, it kind of ebbs and...

KCRG.com

Driver still at large after Cedar Falls Car Chase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:53 p.m. Friday night a driver refused to pull over for Cedar Falls Police when they tried to start a traffic stop due to a moving violation. Police pursued the driver down 21st Street, 22nd Street, College Street, Main Street, and Walnut Street. During the chase, the driver was reckless and drove at high speeds.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KIMT

Teen sentenced for vandalizing a school in Butler County

WAVERLY, Iowa – Vandalizing school property and leading law enforcement on a car chase results in probation for a northeast Iowa teen. Dakota James Moeller, 19 of Cedar Falls, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to follow any recommended substance abuse treatment.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Mother of one of the Evansdale cousins killed a year ago speaks out

Parents to learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for possible school shooting. Parents can learn how law enforcement in Iowa County prepare for the possibility of a mass shooting at school. Iowa State Fair in need of more workers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vendors say they still don't...
kjan.com

Fiery tractor-trailer crash closed I-80 for hours in eastern Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic on Interstate 80 was shut down for hours Friday night after a tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames. There were two people inside the vehicle, but no injuries were reported. KCCI reports the crash happened in the westbound lanes near Grinnell. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi hit a guard rail. Some motorists were reportedly stuck on the interstate for more than three-hours, while others were detoured around the crash site.
GRINNELL, IA
Elizabeth Collins
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol: Sleepy driver to blame for central Iowa crash

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a driver falling asleep at the wheel is to blame for a crash in central Iowa Wednesday morning. In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at Mallard Avenue and 30th Street, north of Iowa Falls, at about 6:30 a.m.
IOWA FALLS, IA
kwayradio.com

Nashua Postal Worker Arrested

A Nashua woman, who slammed into a semi while working as a rural route postal carrier, has been arrested and charged for seriously injuring her passenger, according to KIMT. 46 year old Carey Agnitsch was arrested on Friday and charged with Serious Injury by Vehicle. Agnitsch was driving down Timber Avenue in Floyd County on July 26th of last year when she collided with the semi at the intersection of 270th Street. The semi had the right of way and there was nothing blocking the view of Agnitsch, who failed to brake or make any attempt to avoid the semi. Both Agnitsh and her passenger had to be extracated from her vehicle. They were taken to Mayo Clinic for treatment of serious injuries. The semi driver was not hurt. Agnitsch, who has a history of drug use tested positive for drugs while in the hospital, although it has not been reported which drugs were in her system.
NASHUA, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Restaurant to Return 10 Years After Closing

A Waterloo restaurant is back and will be opening in a new location. Earlier this month, news came out that a popular Waterloo plans to reopen in a new location. The kicker?. It closed about ten years ago. Carpenters Diner in Waterloo closed its doors for the final time in...
WATERLOO, IA
dailyadvent.com

Waterloo school board responds after alleged racism at softball game

Waterloo East's Aalonna Ford leaps into the air to save an errant throw as Charles City's Madie Lensing slides safely into third Thursday during a Class 4A regional softball game in Charles City. WATERLOO — After allegations of racist taunts at an East High School softball game, the Board of Education...
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Stealing Meat from Wal-Mart

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $800 worth of meat from Wal-Mart, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 57 year old Peter Carr is accused of selected steaks and other meats and placing them inside a backpack in his cart on at least seven occasions and leaving without paying. On at least one occasion he is accused of also taking alcohol. The alleged thefts took place between April 29th and June 15th. He has been charged with seven counts of third degree Theft. He also was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He is required to register because of a 1995 conviction for sexually abusing a woman at knife point. He is being held on a $19,000 bond.
WATERLOO, IA
superhits106.com

Drug Dealer Will Go To Prison For Over 5 Years

A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
DUBUQUE, IA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Appliance Manufacturer Announces $140 Million Iowa Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Wisconsin manufacturer of high-end kitchen appliances...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

