Audubon, IA

Audubon County Fair Schedule for today (7/13/22)

 4 days ago

(Audubon, Iowa) – The Audubon County Fair gets underway today, in Audubon. Here are today’s activities…. 9:00 AM-6:00 PM Fair board...

Audubon Fair Livestock judging canceled for today (Friday)

(Audubon, Iowa) – Officials with the 2022 Audubon County Fair have announced that due to the heat and lack of livestock, the Audubon County Fair’s livestock judging contest scheduled for 3:00 p.m. today is canceled. There are still other things to see and due at the Fair this afternoon:
AUDUBON, IA
Atlantic Parks & Rec Board to meet Monday evening

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Members of the City of Atlantic’s Parks and Recreation Board of Directors will meet 5:15-p.m. Monday, July 18th, in the City Council’s Chambers at City Hall. Here’s a look at their agenda:. Action Items/New Business. 1. Bull Creek Update. 2. Sunnyside Splash Pad.
ATLANTIC, IA
Jaci Christensen is 2022 Audubon County Fair Queen

Jaci Christensen was selected to represent Audubon County as 2022 Fair Queen Thursday night. Christensen, the daughter of Dan and Jill Christensen, will be attending Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge this fall. The First Runner-up is Sienna Albertsen, the daughter of Mike and Crystal Albertsen. The Second Runner-up is Abigail Brooks, the daughter of Mike and Allie Brooks.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Mulligan crowned Queen of the Shelby County Fair

(Harlan, Iowa) – The 2022 Shelby County Fair Queen and royalty were announced, Thursday. Taking the title of Shelby County Fair Queen, was Mallory Mulligan. The 1st runner up was Sydney O’Neil, while the second runner up was Samantha Wahling. And, Myrna Havick along with Craig Olsen were inducted into the Shelby County Fair “Hall of Fame.”
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Democrat candidate events in southwest Iowa

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County Democrats are hosting a potluck/fundraiser this evening (Friday 15th), at the home of Jim and Vicki Nordskog. The event begins at 6-p.m. Invited candidates include Tripp Narup, who is running for the State Senate seat held by Tom Shipley, and John Norwood, Democrat candidate for Secretary of Agriculture in Iowa. Persons interested in attending may contact Denise O’Brien as casscountyiadems@gmail.com.
ATLANTIC, IA
Vietnam Era Helicopter Landing at Iowa Aviation Museum

(Greenfield, Iowa) – A Vietnam-era helicopter, YL-37, will be landing at the Iowa Aviation Museum/Greenfield Municipal Airport on July 30th, at approximately 1 pm. The public is invited to see this historical aircraft and meet the aircrew and special guests. Officials with the Museum say the YL-37, a Sikorsky UH-34D helicopter, was flown in the Republic of Vietnam from 1965-1968 by Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron Three Six Two (HMM-362) known as the “Ugly Angels.” With fifty-four patches over bullet holes and shrapnel damage from a rocket attack, YL-37 is the only Marine UH-34D Sikorsky with documented combat history that survived the battle to return home. On many missions, YL-37 was fired on and was once disabled and carried from the crash zone by another helicopter. On her side is a bronze plaque with the names of thirty-three members of the Ugly Angels who gave their lives in Vietnam.
GREENFIELD, IA
Fatal crash in Madison County late Friday morning

(Winterset, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Madison County said late Saturday night, that around 11:30-a.m. Friday, Deputies were dispatched to the 2800 Block of Peru Road, following the report of a single-vehicle crash. Responding Deputies discovered a vehicle operated by 64-year-old Joseph Breece, of East Peru, had left the roadway and struck a tree. Breece, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
#County Fairs#Dog Show#4 H Club#Livestock#Rabbit#The Audubon County Fair
13-year-old from Kentucky critically hurt in Monona County (IA) ATV accident

(Mapleton, Iowa) – The 13-year-old male operator of an ATV from Mt. Sterling, KY, was critically injured Friday night, when the four-wheeler went out of control and rolled several times, ejecting the teen. The accident happened at around 8:30-p.m. on a private farm access road at18288 Redwood Avenue, near Mapleton, in Monona County. The Iowa State Patrol reports the unidentified juvenile was on a 2003 Honda TRX450E.
MONONA COUNTY, IA

