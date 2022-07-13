Audubon County Fair Schedule for today (7/13/22)

(Greenfield, Iowa) – A Vietnam-era helicopter, YL-37, will be landing at the Iowa Aviation Museum/Greenfield Municipal Airport on July 30th, at approximately 1 pm. The public is invited to see this historical aircraft and meet the aircrew and special guests. Officials with the Museum say the YL-37, a Sikorsky UH-34D helicopter, was flown in the Republic of Vietnam from 1965-1968 by Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron Three Six Two (HMM-362) known as the “Ugly Angels.” With fifty-four patches over bullet holes and shrapnel damage from a rocket attack, YL-37 is the only Marine UH-34D Sikorsky with documented combat history that survived the battle to return home. On many missions, YL-37 was fired on and was once disabled and carried from the crash zone by another helicopter. On her side is a bronze plaque with the names of thirty-three members of the Ugly Angels who gave their lives in Vietnam.

