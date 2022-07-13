ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida sheriff says man will 'absolutely not' face charges for defending home with 'AK-47-style' gun

By Emma Colton
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida homeowner will "absolutely not" face charges after firing an "AK-47-style gun" at suspected home invaders, a local sheriff said. "He started shooting for his own protection, to get them out of his house and to protect himself," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said of the recent shooting in a...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 40

Sam Mills
3d ago

why would he be charged? their lucky they didn't die that night. stop breaking into houses and you won't get shot at duh.

Reply
17
Randy Goddard
4d ago

as a home owner we reserve the right to protect our homes with whatever means necessary

Reply(2)
55
Marcus Manora
4d ago

right, everyone has a right to defend themselves at your home, against these poeple, by the way, that's irregardless of who an what race they are, but to say someone is less than an animal taking this to another subject you don't want to go there.

Reply(1)
14
Related
Miami Herald

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ak 47#Gun Safety#Absolutely Not#Violent Crime
Miami Herald

Walmart fired new Florida mom because her needs were ‘problematic,’ lawsuit says

A mother is suing Walmart and accusing the company of firing her in Florida because her needs as a new mom were “problematic” at work, according to a new federal lawsuit. This includes the former deli worker’s need to take breaks to pump breast milk — which she said her managers “harassed” her for — in order to feed her infant daughter who she gave birth to in 2020, a complaint states. She was fired from the company’s DeFuniak Springs location in January 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘I guess I’m losing my gun again’: Bodycam shows officer react after she fatally shoots man with knife

An Idaho deputy complained that she would lose her gun licence moments after shooting dead a knife-wielding man who was experiencing a mental health crisis.“I guess I’m gonna lose my gun again,” Clearwater County Sheriff’s Cpl Brittany Brokop said after fatally shooting Michael Trappett, 48, outside his parents’ home in Orofino, north Idaho, on 31 January.Ms Brokop was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, and has since been cleared to return to duty after the Latah County prosecuting attorney found her actions were justified. A second deputy involved in the shooting, Randall Carruth, was also cleared and has...
OROFINO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Good Samaritan Guns Down Neighbor Who Was Shooting His Own Mother: Police

Authorities are hailing a man as a Good Samaritan after he gunned down a neighbor who had opened fire on his own mother. The incident occurred in the Highland Cross area of north Harris County, Texas, during the early morning hours of Tuesday. An unnamed man, 22, for reasons that have yet to be determined, opened fire on his 58-year-old mother at point-blank range, leaving her with multiple gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy