Ah, early summer! The perfect time to get youngsters to the pond or lake to enjoy catching what to many adult anglers was also their first fish: the sunnie. Sunfish. The bluegill and pumpkinseed and, surprisingly, the largemouth and smallmouth bass. Yeah, the aforementioned latter pair are actually members of the sunfish clan. In New Jersey, it’s the striper and white perch that are true bass. Ditto the hybrid striper/white bass cross that is stocked in several Garden State lakes and reservoirs.

