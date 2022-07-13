NASCAR Driver and Braves fan Chase Elliott comments on Spencer Strider's mustache!

NASCAR's Chase Elliott is one of the most popular drivers in the Cup Series and he currently stands atop the season standings, but a personal decision he made recently has draw as much and possibly more discussion than his driving.

Chase Elliott has recently decided to grow a little facial hair, specifically a mustache, and many point to his Braves fandom and the viral sensation that Spencer Strider and his mustache has become, and Elliott did pay homage to Strider when he joined John Fricke on the 92.9 the Game Morning Show.

"He's got me covered on the 'stache game, though I do respect it. I don't know if Top Gun got everybody fired up, but they're certainly in at the moment," says Elliott. "I don't know that I can grow one that good, mine's pretty weak. I wasn't sure how long I was going to keep it (his mustache), but after last week I might ride it out for another week or two."

What Elliott is referring to was his victory last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his 3rd Cup Series victory of the NASCAR season, but his first since starting to grow out his mustache.

To hear all of Chase Elliott's comments, click play below:

Download the Audacy App today for nonstop coverage!