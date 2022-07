ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight’s forecast low: 75 degrees. Main weather concerns: Showers and storms will continue to move into the interior from the south starting in Okeechobee County. Within the next several hours these showers will continue to track to the northeast. These storms will be scattered through Marion, Lake, Orange, and Brevard Counties from 4-5 pm before pushing towards the coast through the early evening hours. A few of these storms can be strong producing frequent lightning, gusty winds up to 40 MPH, and heavy rainfall.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO