Yakima, WA

Driving in Yakima? City Crews Are Busy With Road Work

By Lance Tormey
 2 days ago
Yakima city crews continue with summer road and signal work. City officials say water line work will result in the closure of Powerhouse Road between Englewood Avenue and North 26th Avenue starting Wednesday, July 13th through Friday, July 15th. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until...

Mega 99.3

Yakima Drivers Your Commute Could Be Slowed Friday

Yakima city crews continue with summer road and signal work. City officials say water line work will result in the closure of Powerhouse Road between Englewood Avenue and North 26th Avenue Friday, July 15th. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm. Due to heavy traffic volumes on Powerhouse Road, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed. Detours around the construction site will be available.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Driver Alert; Englewood Avenue Road Work Tuesday

Road and signal improvements continue in the city of Yakima this summer as crews do their best to not impact traffic to slow your commute. But if your commute takes you down Englewood avenue you may have to find another way to work or wherever you are going on Tuesday, July 12. City crews Tuesday are closing a section of Englewood Avenue so crews from the Yakima Tieton Irrigation District can repair an irrigation main.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Two Drivers Injured in Wednesday Crash on Highway 12

A crash on U.S. Highway 12 on Wednesday left two drivers with injuries and forced a 9-mile closure of the roadway for several hours. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a semi-truck driver crashed into a vehicle at about 6:45 am Wednesday. Troopers say the large truck crossed the center line...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Mega 99.3

Be Careful Yakima Fire Danger is High in The Valley

Yakima Fire Department officials say they're concerned about a big wildfire taking off and consuming homes or businesses. In fact fire officials say quick action by firefighters in Yakima on Tuesday helped prevent a big wildfire taking on in the 1500 block of East Spruce Street and burning a nearby apartment building. Firefighters say they were called at about 3:45 pm Tuesday and when they arrived they found the large brush fire. A news release says "The fire was near a multi-story apartment building with an estimated value of $2.5 million. Nine YFD firefighters were at the scene and attacked the fire, preventing damage to the apartment building."
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Here Are 12 of the Best New Businesses That Opened in Yakima in 2022

Can you believe we are halfway through the year 2022? Before you know it, we'll be celebrating a (hopefully) happy New Year's Eve, but first, let's celebrate some of the new businesses that have popped up in the Yakima area. We've included a few new businesses that opened up in Union Gap in the mix because, well, why not? Besides, Union Gap was the first location for the city of Yakima (North Yakima)!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

The Dam Story Continues -$26 Million To Save Fish, Ease Flooding

You've seen the rocks, the heavy equipment, near the rushing water...what's going on, what's the update on the Nelson Dam?. Nelson Dam, on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River, just west of the North 40th Ave. Fred Meyer store, was built in the 1920s to divert irrigation water for Yakima and the Naches-Cowiche Irrigation Association. In those days there wasn't an environmental concern for fish and the original design did not allow any fish passage. The dam did however divert more than water. Dirt and silt piled up and resulted in periodic flooding.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Can Now Recycle Styrofoam and Mattresses

If you are an avid recycler in Yakima you know it's been frustrating not having a place to recycle Styrofoam. However it's no longer a problem because Yakima's DTG Recycle, at the old Anderson Rock & Demo Pit location, recently announced new mattress and Styrofoam recycling programs. DTG Recycle officials say Styrofoam has been added to the free community recycle drop box area. After you drop off your Styrofoam it's shredded "put in a densifier, heated and extruded into ingots. The ingots are then sent off and turned into items such as picture frames, fence posts and curb stops." You're encouraged to pre-package the Styrofoam to make it easier to recycle.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Heat Advisory In Effect for Yakima with Extreme Heat Reaching Triple Digits

Beware of Heat Stroke: Extreme Weather Advisory Issued for Yakima. If you live in the city limits of Yakima, I certainly hope that you have a working air conditioner in your place. We are expecting a heat wave to strike the city, which is certainly not uncommon around here. It doesn't matter if you've lived here for 20 years or 20 minutes, you will come to expect some intense heat.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Driver Alert; More Road and Traffic Work This Week

Yakima city crews are very busy this summer with a lot of road and traffic signal work and it's impacting traffic. City crews get busy with water service repairs on Wednesday that will result in traffic restrictions on South 16th Avenue between Bonnie Doon Avenue and Nob Hill Boulevard. The work happens Wednesday, July 6th through Friday, July 8th. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until 3:30 each day. City officials say because of the work traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions in the project area. A press release says because of heavy traffic volumes on South 16th Avenue, drivers can expect delays. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Coroner Issues Warning About Deadly Drugs

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has a warning for those who use drugs in Yakima. Curtice says over the last two days he's seen 4 overdose deaths and he's concerned there's a large amount of fentanyl laced pills being sold on the streets of Yakima. He's hoping he doesn't see another rash of overdoses in the coming weeks. Curtice says he doesn't know if a warning will make any difference to those who use drug but he's hoping someone hears the message.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Drivers Impacted By Tuesday Work

Yakima city crews are busy this week with road work and the removal of a tree on South 5th Avenue. The tree removal project will require closing a section of 5th Avenue Tuesday, July 5th. From 6:00 am to 4:00 pm, 5th Avenue will be closed between D Street and Cherry Avenue for the tree removal. A press release from the city says access will be maintained as much as possible to homes and businesses in the project area. Flaggers will be on site and detours will be posted. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the project area if necessary. The repairs may cause interruptions or delays in scheduled refuse collection. If you have any questions contact the City of Yakima Refuse Division at 509-575-6005 for more information.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Free Outdoor Adventure This Weekend at Nile Valley Community Days

Looking into outdoor adventures for your weekend? You can head to Jim Sprick Park in Naches, WA this Saturday and Sunday for Nile Valley Community Days!. Nile Valley Days is held at Jim Sprick Community Park during the third full weekend in July of each year. The weekend is packed with fun family activities: Many vendors with hand-crafted items, displays, kid’s games, horseshoes, live entertainment, black-powder demonstrations, horseshoe tournaments, gold prospecting demonstrations. Come join us for a weekend of fun-filled events and old-fashioned competition as well as great music and food at Jim Sprick Community Park.
NACHES, WA
Mega 99.3

No Swimming at Yakima’s Lions Pool This Summer

Bad news if you were hoping for the reopening of Yakima's Lions Pool. City officials closed the facility in late June for repairs that were expected to take a week or more. But now it looks like it'll be closed for the rest of the summer and into early fall. A mechanical issue with the pool’s main pump has forced the closure.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Studies Confirm – Electric Cars Shocker-Not Ready To Save Planet

Imagine this...it's summer, it's hot, like now and you have a perfectly good swimming pool at home which you love. But I'm your boss and I tell you that you need to come swim in my pool and, because I AM the boss, you are obliged to grab your towel and head on over. When you get there you see the pool is smaller than yours and isn't even finished yet, no diving board, no slide, and what little water there is at the bottom is "green" and murky. Clearly, it's not ready for use. What gives? But I'm the BOSS and I say, "Jump In"!
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

Looking for the Best Sushi Place in Yakima? Try These 9 Places

Someone on my social media feed was looking for the best sushi place in town. That reminded me of the very first time I tried to eat sushi. The first time I ate sushi was when I was back in 2001 when I still lived and worked in my hometown of Nashville, TN. I was asked to enjoy some lunch with one of the radio station program directors, Rich Davis, who is now a big-time radio program format leader, international pop sensation, Nikka Costa, and her regional record label rep at the time, Ray Vaughn, who is now a big wig at Universal Republic Records. Nikka was in Nashville promoting her hit, "Everybody Got Their Something." I was at the time just a lowly radio station receptionist so I don't even recall HOW I got invited to go to lunch with any of them, but I was beyond excited to be invited nonetheless. Nikka had asked to go to a sushi place for lunch. She and the others at our table dared me to try all kinds of sushi and I didn't want to look like a child so I did.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

How and Where you can Celebrate Free Slurpee day in Yakima

How many times has 7-11 saved you from late-night munchies or even just needing to run to the store but not wanting to navigate through the grocery stores when they're booming. Not to mention those delicious roller dogs and cheap Slurpees, it seems like they're always saving us any chance...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

5 FUN Restaurants in Washington State to Take Your Kids

I remember my parents taking my little brother and me to The Old Spaghetti Factory and it was one of my favorite places to eat. I loved the Victorian feel of the decor and I especially loved getting Spumoni ice cream for dessert. The spaghetti wasn't half bad, either, from what I can recall. The Spokane location is inside an old liquor warehouse. They probably have ghosts in there, too! Ha, just kidding.
WASHINGTON STATE
