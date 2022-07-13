JJ Redick: Philadelphia is greatest sports town in America

Make no mistake about it, JJ Redick loved his time in Philadelphia.

"If I had won a championship, if our group had done that together. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jimmy [Butler], Tobias [Harris]," Redick said on a summer league broadcast last night. "If we had accomplished, we would never pay for a meal in Philly again. We'd be goated in Philly.

"It is the greatest sports town in America. Despite the fact that they boo you, the sports radio talk shows are delusional. Despite all of that, it's the greatest sports town in America."

Redick, now 38 and retired, had his two best seasons with the Sixers when he averaged 17.1 and 18.1 points per game in 2017-18 and 2018-19.