What's a 'Pool of Money' in Long-Term Care Insurance?

By Mer Brown
 4 days ago
When deciding between an indemnity and a reimbursement plan, it’s important to consider the pool of money and why it matters so much says C. Brant Steck, vice president at BUI.

A pool of money is not something that comes with an indemnity plan, because as soon as the client goes on claim, they receive the full monthly maximum benefit every month. It does however affect the reimbursement plan. If the client submits receipts for less than the monthly maximum, the remainder goes to their pool of money for future use.

Steck explains this with a mathematical example.

Steck sets up an example in which a client has a monthly maximum benefit of $5,000 and a benefit period of 36 months. This results in an $180,000 pool of money ($5,000 multiplied by 36 months).

Steck continues the example, imagining that the same client doesn't spend the maximum benefit on their care in Year One. So, for example, instead of spending $5,000 a month, they only spend $3,000 a month in actual expenses. Halfway through the year, they increase to spending $3,500 a month.

Moving forward, in Year Two, the client begins the year by spending $4,000 a month instead of the full $5,000. Halfway through the year, they begin spending the full $5,000 monthly benefit.

In Year Three, the client continues spending the full $5,000 right from the start.

So, put all together in Year One, the client spent $39,000. In Year Two, they spent $54,000. In Year Three, they spent $60,000. If we add up those years, that comes up to $153,000.

The pool of money in the original calculation was $180,000. So, because they have this pool of money, and because they didn't use the maximum monthly benefit each month, there is still $27,000 in that pool of money or five more months of coverage, Steck says. That 36-month benefit period could actually go on many more months thanks to the pool of money, which is why it matters so much.

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

