Nijel Amos, 800m star, provisionally suspended ahead of world championships

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBotswana’s Nijel Amos, the joint-third-fastest 800m runner in history, has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test and is in line to miss the world championships that start Friday. Amos tested positive for a banned substance from an out-of-competition sample on June 4. A lab analyzed the...

