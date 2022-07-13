KMOX welcomes new voice of 'Sports Open Line'

Matt Pauley joins the KMOX Sports staff July 18th Photo credit Audacy

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - You'll hear a new voice on the air at KMOX July 18th. Audacy has announced the addition of Matt Pauley to News Radio 1120 AM and 98.7 FM KMOX in St. Louis. Pauley will host “Sports Open Line” weekdays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Pauley will also host our flagship pregame and postgame coverage for the St. Louis Cardinals Radio Network.

“Matt’s extensive experience covering professional baseball makes him an ideal person to carry the torch and lead ‘Sports Open Line,’” said Becky Domyan, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy St. Louis. “We’re excited to welcome him into this role as the Cardinals contend for another title.”

“To say I am excited to join KMOX and the Cardinals Radio Network is beyond an understatement,” said Pauley. “To be able to come home to work for one of the most legendary stations in the country is a dream come true. There is no show in the country that can match ‘Sports Open Line’ when you look at the various people who have hosted it through the years and I am humbled to now be in that chair. I also can’t wait to talk to Cardinals fans across the country on a nightly basis. Their passion is unrivaled and we will experience the highs and lows of the season every night together.”

A St. Louis native, Pauley joins KMOX after spending the last six years in Milwaukee with WTMJ Radio and ESPN Milwaukee, covering the Brewers. He hosted local pre-game and post-game shows on WTMJ in addition to contributing to the station’s overall coverage of the team by making appearances on shows, filing reports used in news and sportscasts and providing digital content, which included podcasts, videos and columns. Pauley also filled-in as a host and anchor on both WTMJ and ESPN Milwaukee. He also served as the radio play-by-play voice of the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay women’s basketball team. Pauley also spent the last six years working for the nationally syndicated “SportsMap Radio” network, providing sports updates to radio stations across the country while also regularly hosting sports-talk shows on the network.

Prior to his time in Milwaukee, Pauley was the program director and afternoon drive host for All-Sports KCSF-AM in Colorado Springs, CO. He also worked as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Triple-A Colorado Springs Sky Sox, who were the top affiliate of the Rockies and then the Brewers during his tenure. His other play-by-play assignments in Colorado Springs included Air Force Academy athletics on the Mountain West Network and college and high school sports on local and regional cable and streaming outlets.

Pauley succeeds Kevin Wheeler, who recently transitioned to host KMOX’s midday show "The Show" alongside Amy Marxkors and Chris Rongey.

