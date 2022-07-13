ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC candy thief beats gas station worker with glass bottle, metal rod

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 4 days ago
Police said this man stole candy and beer from a BP gas station after beating a worker with a glass bottle and metal rod on Saturday. Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man beat a Bronx gas station worker with a glass bottle and metal rod before running off with candy and beer, police said Wednesday as they released images of the suspect.

The victim was working in a convenience store at the BP gas station at E. 138th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven last Saturday evening when he was assaulted by the man.

The attacker entered the store around 5:25 p.m. and struck the worker with a glass bottle and a metal road, police said.

He then grabbed beer and candy before fleeing, according to police.

Images show the suspect, six-packs in hand, near the store’s cooler.

The severity of the victim’s injuries weren’t immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Photo credit 1010 WINS

JB4LYFE
4d ago

He was afraid to do an Alba because he didn’t want to be arrested so he took a beating… smh

