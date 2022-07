Big news for the New Jersey media landscape: The Weekly World News, without which we’d have never learned about Bat Boy, is expanding its footprint in New Jersey. Did you even know that the publication, which brands itself the “World’s Only Reliable News Source”, is based in New Jersey? I didn’t. It’s in Ho-Ho-Kus, according to the Vineland Daily Journal, which reports the former supermarket tabloid has plans to open a TV, film and podcast production facility in Vineland where it plans to shoot a film called “The Zombie Wedding.”

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO