Tuesday, June 21 may mark the “official” start of summer, but I feel like the season is already in full swing! We are beating attendance projections at the Evansville Sports Complex this year, and the city’s festivals and special events have been rocking. Opening night of the Evansville Otters was a verified sell-out, and our pools and aquatic centers are breaking records and serving thousands of residents and visitors. People are taking full advantage of everything our region has to offer this summer!

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO