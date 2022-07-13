ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Attorney General Todd Rokita Defends Liberty In Education With Third Installment Of Parents’ Bill Of Rights 

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney General Todd Rokita today released the third volume of the Parents’ Bill of Rights — this time focusing on school choice, the liberty of parents to choose where their children attend school. “It is a parent’s sacred duty to raise their children according to their values....

A Time For Adults To Be Adults

INDIANAPOLIS—Someday—soon, I hope—the fever will break, and we will find ourselves asking the same questions about this delirious, delusional age. Why were we so crazy? we will ask. Why did we have to be so mean?. The saga of the 10-year-old girl who was raped and had...
Buttigieg move a blow for Indiana Democrats

Pete, right, and Chasten Buttigieg, left, in Iowa during his 2020 presidential campaign. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently moved to Michigan and likely took with him any chance of a statewide Democrat electoral win in Indiana. Ever since “Mayor Pete” showed his national prowess in...
Republican lawmaker wants customers to bank on Ohio businesses accepting their cash

It’s estimated the number of businesses that don’t accept cash has doubled since the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though many people have become comfortable paying with a smart phone or credit or debit card, a Republican state lawmaker wants to move the other way and make sure businesses are required to accept cash along with other forms of payment.
Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl's case.
Life Church welcomes AG Todd Rokita for town hall

Life Church, 2200 Sheridan Road, Noblesville, welcomed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a town hall on Tuesday. Rokita answered questions from the community ranging from abortion, school choice, forced government shutdowns, to the political climate in Indiana and the country.
Holcomb names former supermarket executive as Department of Labor chief

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that he has selected David Redden as the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor (DOL). “David brings a great deal of experience in managing workers and workplaces across Indiana,” said Gov. Holcomb. “He will continue the steady leadership of the Department of Labor in its work to enforce the laws around workplace safety, wage and youth employment.”
10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion report released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Indiana Attorney General’s investigation into a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Columbus may prove to be fruitless, hospital records indicate. After Dr. Caitlin Bernard told the Indianapolis Star she provided abortion services to the out-of-state 10-year-old girl, the story made national news and garnered […]
Auditor: Supply chain shortages slowing many Indiana taxpayer rebate checks

While legislators get ready to debate a second tax rebate, the supply chain is delaying delivery of the first one. Indiana’s automatic tax rebate law delivered 125-dollar rebates to Hoosiers. Roughly half of all taxpayers have bank information on file. State Auditor Tera Klutz says nearly all of those rebates have already been issued by direct deposit. But one-point-seven-million Hoosiers are receiving paper checks, twice as many as a typical year. Klutz says she hired an outside contractor to handle the extra load — and the company notified her office last week it’s short of paper.
Indiana Works To Recruit And Retain Teachers

INDIANAPOLIS—A nationwide teacher shortage has the Indiana Department of Education is working to “strengthen, expand, and diversify” its educator pipeline through its Attract, Prepare, Retain (APR) Grant. Applications for the grant are now open and are due Aug. 5. Indiana’s schools, nonprofit organizations, and education service centers...
FSSA Announces New Funding For Mental Health Services,

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction is providing new funding to help build and support projects in Indiana to improve mental health services for Hoosiers. This includes funding appropriated by the Indiana General Assembly in House Enrolled Act 1001, and additional funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and other sources.
Indiana sees big budget surplus jump as tax refund eyed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s surging tax collections over the past year have pushed state government’s budget surplus up more than 50% to about $6.1 billion as legislators prepare to take up a proposal for a second round of refund payments from that surplus, state officials announced Friday. The jump from last year’s record high of $3.9 billion in cash reserves comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature is set to consider GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to distribute $225 payments to taxpayers for what he calls “inflationary relief.” Democrats have questioned the effectiveness of the $125 refunds that have been slowly distributed since May and have pushed to suspend Indiana’s 62 cents-per-gallon in gasoline taxes, saying that would provide more immediate relief from sky-high inflation. Some Republican legislators have raised concerns about spending reserves on refunds when inflation is increasing the cost of state construction projects, but Holcomb’s top budget adviser said the new refund plan costing the state about $1 billion was a “prudent” proposal.
State of Indiana Ends Fiscal Year with More Than $6 Billion in Reserves

INDIANAPOLIS - State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA announced today that Indiana closed the 2022 fiscal year with $6.1 billion in state reserves. “Indiana’s historic $6.1 billion reserve balance gives legislators the opportunity to review the state’s funding model as well as provide residents with the assurance that Indiana can continue to provide essential services as our country confronts an uncertain economic future,” said Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA.
Indiana doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana doctors say ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions. “If the treatment for ectopic pregnancies is disallowed, that would be deadly to women in Indiana,” Dr. Emily Volk, CMO of Baptist Health Floyd said. Ectopic pregnancies happen when a...
