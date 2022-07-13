ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rain and localized flooding are expected today

 4 days ago
Photo credit Getty

The unorganized weather disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will lead to patchy downpours through the week.

“Just like the past couple days, we'll keep an eye on downpours thanks to our tropical disturbance. The disturbance is sitting near the coast and likely won't develop much more at all thanks to proximity to land and dry air nearby. We will see hit or miss downpours through the rest of the week, but not everyone will see heavy rain everyday,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Some downpours. High: 90.

Winds: S 5-10.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. 60% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 88.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Few downpours. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 88.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 88.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 50% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 88.

