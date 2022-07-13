Dallas County confirms 14th case of Monkeypox

Photo credit Tatiana Buzmakova/GettyImages

A 14th Monkeypox case has been confirmed in Dallas County. Even so, the county's department of public health insists the Monkeypox threat remains low in Dallas County.

Tarrant County announced its first confirmed case of Monkeypox on Monday. Denton County reported its first case over the weekend.

Doctors say Monkeypox often begins with fever, intense headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

