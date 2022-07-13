ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County confirms 14th case of Monkeypox

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago
Photo credit Tatiana Buzmakova/GettyImages

A 14th Monkeypox case has been confirmed in Dallas County. Even so, the county's department of public health insists the Monkeypox threat remains low in Dallas County.

Tarrant County announced its first confirmed case of Monkeypox on Monday. Denton County reported its first case over the weekend.

Doctors say Monkeypox often begins with fever, intense headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes.

Denton County trial could turnout to be super spreader event

In Denton County a trial this week could turn out to have been a super spreader. The online solicitation jury trial of Quincy Henry of McKinney took place in a Denton County Courtroom that was open. Among the spectators was Henry's mother. She spent much of the week coughing. It was only after Henry was convicted and the judge ordered him into custody that authorities learned that the mother had tested positive for COVID earlier in the week.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Reunion Tower follows ERCOT conservation requests, too

Reunion Tower in Dallas went dark twice this week when ERCOT issued conservation appeals, and as North Texas begins another stretch of triple-digit heat, the tower's management says it will do the same in the future. The National Weather Service says high temperatures are expected to return to 100 degrees and higher Saturday and remain there at least through the end of next week.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas ISD parents surveyed on prospect of clear backpacks

Thursday is the last day for parents to submit a survey on whether or not they think the Dallas ISD should require backpacks to be clear. The district says clear backpacks are one of several measures suggested by its School Safety Task Force, which formed before the massacre in Uvalde. The district wanted to hear what parents had to say about the idea and published a survey online.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

