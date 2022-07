Can you believe we are halfway through the year 2022? Before you know it, we'll be celebrating a (hopefully) happy New Year's Eve, but first, let's celebrate some of the new businesses that have popped up in the Yakima area. We've included a few new businesses that opened up in Union Gap in the mix because, well, why not? Besides, Union Gap was the first location for the city of Yakima (North Yakima)!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO