Denton boy missing in triple-digit heat is now reported to be safe
A missing boy has been found safe after an intense search in Denton.
Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, Denton police announced that 11-year-old James Barron was missing and had not been seen for hours.
James was described as a High Risk Missing Person. When he was last seen at 6:00 p.m. Denton's temperature was 102.
But after Denton police put out the word on social media, including a photo of James, he was found less than an hour later apparently none the worse.
LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD
Comments / 0