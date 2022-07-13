Denton boy missing in triple-digit heat is now reported to be safe

A missing boy has been found safe after an intense search in Denton.

Around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, Denton police announced that 11-year-old James Barron was missing and had not been seen for hours.

James was described as a High Risk Missing Person. When he was last seen at 6:00 p.m. Denton's temperature was 102.

But after Denton police put out the word on social media, including a photo of James, he was found less than an hour later apparently none the worse.

