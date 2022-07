The trick to keeping the battery powering your smartphone from keeling over and suddenly dying is to prevent the component from charging all the way to 100%. that's because the life span of your battery depends on the number of charging cycles it has. Each cycle is counted when you go from 0% to 100%. Once you've charged your battery the maximum number of times, you will have to replace the battery with a brand new one.

