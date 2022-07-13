ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Driving in Yakima? City Crews Are Busy With Road Work

By Lance Tormey
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima city crews continue with summer road and signal work. City officials say water line work will result in the closure of Powerhouse Road between Englewood Avenue and North 26th Avenue starting Wednesday, July 13th through Friday, July 15th. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until...

929thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Drivers Your Commute Could Be Slowed Friday

Yakima city crews continue with summer road and signal work. City officials say water line work will result in the closure of Powerhouse Road between Englewood Avenue and North 26th Avenue Friday, July 15th. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm. Due to heavy traffic volumes on Powerhouse Road, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed. Detours around the construction site will be available.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Driver Alert; Englewood Avenue Road Work Tuesday

Road and signal improvements continue in the city of Yakima this summer as crews do their best to not impact traffic to slow your commute. But if your commute takes you down Englewood avenue you may have to find another way to work or wherever you are going on Tuesday, July 12. City crews Tuesday are closing a section of Englewood Avenue so crews from the Yakima Tieton Irrigation District can repair an irrigation main.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

County Approves Yakima’s Regional Crime Intelligence Center

It's been talked about now it's about to become a reality in Yakima. The Yakima County Commissioners Friday accepted a 2.8 million federal grant to start what's being called the Regional Crime Intelligence Center. Vicki Baker from the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments says they haven't yet determined where the center will be located but it could be placed in a Yakima County Sheriff's Office substation in Zillah.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Two Drivers Injured in Wednesday Crash on Highway 12

A crash on U.S. Highway 12 on Wednesday left two drivers with injuries and forced a 9-mile closure of the roadway for several hours. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a semi-truck driver crashed into a vehicle at about 6:45 am Wednesday. Troopers say the large truck crossed the center line...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
92.9 The Bull

Be Careful Yakima Fire Danger is High in The Valley

Yakima Fire Department officials say they're concerned about a big wildfire taking off and consuming homes or businesses. In fact fire officials say quick action by firefighters in Yakima on Tuesday helped prevent a big wildfire taking on in the 1500 block of East Spruce Street and burning a nearby apartment building. Firefighters say they were called at about 3:45 pm Tuesday and when they arrived they found the large brush fire. A news release says "The fire was near a multi-story apartment building with an estimated value of $2.5 million. Nine YFD firefighters were at the scene and attacked the fire, preventing damage to the apartment building."
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Here Are 12 of the Best New Businesses That Opened in Yakima in 2022

Can you believe we are halfway through the year 2022? Before you know it, we'll be celebrating a (hopefully) happy New Year's Eve, but first, let's celebrate some of the new businesses that have popped up in the Yakima area. We've included a few new businesses that opened up in Union Gap in the mix because, well, why not? Besides, Union Gap was the first location for the city of Yakima (North Yakima)!
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

The Dam Story Continues -$26 Million To Save Fish, Ease Flooding

You've seen the rocks, the heavy equipment, near the rushing water...what's going on, what's the update on the Nelson Dam?. Nelson Dam, on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River, just west of the North 40th Ave. Fred Meyer store, was built in the 1920s to divert irrigation water for Yakima and the Naches-Cowiche Irrigation Association. In those days there wasn't an environmental concern for fish and the original design did not allow any fish passage. The dam did however divert more than water. Dirt and silt piled up and resulted in periodic flooding.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Need a Loan to Pay for Gas in Yakima? You’re Not Alone

Pawn shops are busy in the Yakima Valley and in other parts of the state as people look for ways to pay for record high gas and grocery prices. Diane Mabry, co-owner of Yakima's Best Way Pawn says she's seen a huge increase in customers over the last year as the Biden administration pushes policies that are pushing up the cost of living.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Road Closures#Consumer Price Index
92.9 The Bull

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself. It's time for some more hidden gems of the Yakima Valley! Which ones have you been lucky enough to experience?. I was in the frozen foods aisle at the grocery store yesterday looking for a cheap microwave pasta to get, and it was near closing time for the store. Two of the store's employees were talking with each other and one of them was saying, "You know where some really GOOD sushi is? It's in Selah and it's called Teppenyaki Box." He had to repeat the name of the restaurant several times because the other employee was confused as to what he was trying to say. So when I got home, I looked it up on Google and found it. Teppenyaki serves rice bowls, chicken, beef, and shrimp options, rice with salmon, chicken, or shrimp, and teriyaki rice as a side dish or added with salmon or pork. And yes, they have sushi on the menu, too! I am going to check out this hidden gem on my next payday for sure! The menu posted on their Facebook page is from a few years back, so hopefully the prices haven't gone up that much since then!
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Cashmere Valley Bank Secret Sound Jackpot. Who’ll Win in Yakima?

Time is running out for you to win cash with the Cashmere Valley Bank Secret Sound. The Cashmere Valley Bank Secret Sound provides you with a chance to win a cash jackpot each morning on 92.9 The BULL. We just had a $225 winner, so it's on to the new Secret Sound and a new jackpot, but we wrap up this session on Friday, July 29th.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Coroner Issues Warning About Deadly Drugs

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has a warning for those who use drugs in Yakima. Curtice says over the last two days he's seen 4 overdose deaths and he's concerned there's a large amount of fentanyl laced pills being sold on the streets of Yakima. He's hoping he doesn't see another rash of overdoses in the coming weeks. Curtice says he doesn't know if a warning will make any difference to those who use drug but he's hoping someone hears the message.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Free Outdoor Adventure This Weekend at Nile Valley Community Days

Looking into outdoor adventures for your weekend? You can head to Jim Sprick Park in Naches, WA this Saturday and Sunday for Nile Valley Community Days!. Nile Valley Days is held at Jim Sprick Community Park during the third full weekend in July of each year. The weekend is packed with fun family activities: Many vendors with hand-crafted items, displays, kid’s games, horseshoes, live entertainment, black-powder demonstrations, horseshoe tournaments, gold prospecting demonstrations. Come join us for a weekend of fun-filled events and old-fashioned competition as well as great music and food at Jim Sprick Community Park.
NACHES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
92.9 The Bull

Attention Creative Kids! Free Lemonade Day in Yakima Aug 13th!

What's a great way to inspire your kids to create this summer? How about we start with Lemonade Day!. The Yakima Chamber of Commerce is inviting the children of the community to book their free 10x10 space right now for the August 13th, 2022 event at SOZO Sports of Central Washington, located at 2210 S 38th Ave, Yakima, WA 98903.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

No Swimming at Yakima’s Lions Pool This Summer

Bad news if you were hoping for the reopening of Yakima's Lions Pool. City officials closed the facility in late June for repairs that were expected to take a week or more. But now it looks like it'll be closed for the rest of the summer and into early fall. A mechanical issue with the pool’s main pump has forced the closure.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Looking for the Best Sushi Place in Yakima? Try These 9 Places

Someone on my social media feed was looking for the best sushi place in town. That reminded me of the very first time I tried to eat sushi. The first time I ate sushi was when I was back in 2001 when I still lived and worked in my hometown of Nashville, TN. I was asked to enjoy some lunch with one of the radio station program directors, Rich Davis, who is now a big-time radio program format leader, international pop sensation, Nikka Costa, and her regional record label rep at the time, Ray Vaughn, who is now a big wig at Universal Republic Records. Nikka was in Nashville promoting her hit, "Everybody Got Their Something." I was at the time just a lowly radio station receptionist so I don't even recall HOW I got invited to go to lunch with any of them, but I was beyond excited to be invited nonetheless. Nikka had asked to go to a sushi place for lunch. She and the others at our table dared me to try all kinds of sushi and I didn't want to look like a child so I did.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

5 FUN Restaurants in Washington State to Take Your Kids

I remember my parents taking my little brother and me to The Old Spaghetti Factory and it was one of my favorite places to eat. I loved the Victorian feel of the decor and I especially loved getting Spumoni ice cream for dessert. The spaghetti wasn't half bad, either, from what I can recall. The Spokane location is inside an old liquor warehouse. They probably have ghosts in there, too! Ha, just kidding.
WASHINGTON STATE
92.9 The Bull

How and Where you can Celebrate Free Slurpee day in Yakima

How many times has 7-11 saved you from late-night munchies or even just needing to run to the store but not wanting to navigate through the grocery stores when they're booming. Not to mention those delicious roller dogs and cheap Slurpees, it seems like they're always saving us any chance...
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy