Yakima, WA

Driving in Yakima? City Crews Are Busy With Road Work

By Lance Tormey
 2 days ago
Yakima city crews continue with summer road and signal work. City officials say water line work will result in the closure of Powerhouse Road between Englewood Avenue and North 26th Avenue starting Wednesday, July 13th through Friday, July 15th. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until...

94.5 KATS

Yakima Driver Alert; Englewood Avenue Road Work Tuesday

Road and signal improvements continue in the city of Yakima this summer as crews do their best to not impact traffic to slow your commute. But if your commute takes you down Englewood avenue you may have to find another way to work or wherever you are going on Tuesday, July 12. City crews Tuesday are closing a section of Englewood Avenue so crews from the Yakima Tieton Irrigation District can repair an irrigation main.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

County Approves Yakima's Regional Crime Intelligence Center

It's been talked about now it's about to become a reality in Yakima. The Yakima County Commissioners Friday accepted a 2.8 million federal grant to start what's being called the Regional Crime Intelligence Center. Vicki Baker from the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments says they haven't yet determined where the center will be located but it could be placed in a Yakima County Sheriff's Office substation in Zillah.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Two Drivers Injured in Wednesday Crash on Highway 12

A crash on U.S. Highway 12 on Wednesday left two drivers with injuries and forced a 9-mile closure of the roadway for several hours. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a semi-truck driver crashed into a vehicle at about 6:45 am Wednesday. Troopers say the large truck crossed the center line...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
94.5 KATS

Be Careful Yakima Fire Danger is High in The Valley

Yakima Fire Department officials say they're concerned about a big wildfire taking off and consuming homes or businesses. In fact fire officials say quick action by firefighters in Yakima on Tuesday helped prevent a big wildfire taking on in the 1500 block of East Spruce Street and burning a nearby apartment building. Firefighters say they were called at about 3:45 pm Tuesday and when they arrived they found the large brush fire. A news release says "The fire was near a multi-story apartment building with an estimated value of $2.5 million. Nine YFD firefighters were at the scene and attacked the fire, preventing damage to the apartment building."
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Here Are 12 of the Best New Businesses That Opened in Yakima in 2022

Can you believe we are halfway through the year 2022? Before you know it, we'll be celebrating a (hopefully) happy New Year's Eve, but first, let's celebrate some of the new businesses that have popped up in the Yakima area. We've included a few new businesses that opened up in Union Gap in the mix because, well, why not? Besides, Union Gap was the first location for the city of Yakima (North Yakima)!
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

The Dam Story Continues -$26 Million To Save Fish, Ease Flooding

You've seen the rocks, the heavy equipment, near the rushing water...what's going on, what's the update on the Nelson Dam?. Nelson Dam, on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River, just west of the North 40th Ave. Fred Meyer store, was built in the 1920s to divert irrigation water for Yakima and the Naches-Cowiche Irrigation Association. In those days there wasn't an environmental concern for fish and the original design did not allow any fish passage. The dam did however divert more than water. Dirt and silt piled up and resulted in periodic flooding.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Can Now Recycle Styrofoam and Mattresses

If you are an avid recycler in Yakima you know it's been frustrating not having a place to recycle Styrofoam. However it's no longer a problem because Yakima's DTG Recycle, at the old Anderson Rock & Demo Pit location, recently announced new mattress and Styrofoam recycling programs. DTG Recycle officials say Styrofoam has been added to the free community recycle drop box area. After you drop off your Styrofoam it's shredded "put in a densifier, heated and extruded into ingots. The ingots are then sent off and turned into items such as picture frames, fence posts and curb stops." You're encouraged to pre-package the Styrofoam to make it easier to recycle.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself

4 Hidden Gems in the Yakima Valley You Need to See for Yourself. It's time for some more hidden gems of the Yakima Valley! Which ones have you been lucky enough to experience?. I was in the frozen foods aisle at the grocery store yesterday looking for a cheap microwave pasta to get, and it was near closing time for the store. Two of the store's employees were talking with each other and one of them was saying, "You know where some really GOOD sushi is? It's in Selah and it's called Teppenyaki Box." He had to repeat the name of the restaurant several times because the other employee was confused as to what he was trying to say. So when I got home, I looked it up on Google and found it. Teppenyaki serves rice bowls, chicken, beef, and shrimp options, rice with salmon, chicken, or shrimp, and teriyaki rice as a side dish or added with salmon or pork. And yes, they have sushi on the menu, too! I am going to check out this hidden gem on my next payday for sure! The menu posted on their Facebook page is from a few years back, so hopefully the prices haven't gone up that much since then!
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Attention Creative Kids! Free Lemonade Day in Yakima Aug 13th!

What's a great way to inspire your kids to create this summer? How about we start with Lemonade Day!. The Yakima Chamber of Commerce is inviting the children of the community to book their free 10x10 space right now for the August 13th, 2022 event at SOZO Sports of Central Washington, located at 2210 S 38th Ave, Yakima, WA 98903.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

5 FUN Restaurants in Washington State to Take Your Kids

I remember my parents taking my little brother and me to The Old Spaghetti Factory and it was one of my favorite places to eat. I loved the Victorian feel of the decor and I especially loved getting Spumoni ice cream for dessert. The spaghetti wasn't half bad, either, from what I can recall. The Spokane location is inside an old liquor warehouse. They probably have ghosts in there, too! Ha, just kidding.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

Only Weeks After Opening, Daily Deals is Closing Doors at Tieton Location

Daily Deals is a store I've talked about with a unique premise; sell items returned from Amazon and Target overstock at discounted rates through the week, all at a flat price every day. Unfortunately, when they moved to their new location at the old Ace store in Tieton Village, though from my side it looked like they were doing great, it turns out they were having some issues and disagreements.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

3 Tips and Tricks on How you can Avoid Porch Pirates

Amazon Prime day makes for some killer deals on those special ticket items you've been wanting, but what happens if it never shows up? Amazon says it was delivered but it's nowhere in sight. More than likely you've been a victim of a porch Pirate. Lucky for you, it's easily...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

The Top 5 Cities to meet Someone If You'e Single

If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places, we can help. A new poll has shown the best cities to meet other single people in Washington. Sure we have dating apps like tinder and bumble, but sometimes it's easier to go out and meet someone the old-fashioned way. Granted, it may not hurt to have Tinder or Bumble downloaded if you live in one of these cities, it could double your chances.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

Super Full Buck Moon Rises Tonight Yakima Valley. Are You Ready?

Tonight a Super Buck Moon rises at about 9:57 pm in the Pacific Northwest. Tonight, the moon will be 7% closer to the Earth than normal, shining bigger and brighter, Buck because at this time of year young bucks are shedding their antlers. A perfect time also to shed the things that are no longer serving you!
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Place in Yakima to Let your Inner Geek Run Free

It's national be a geek day, lucky for most of us that is every day, but in order to celebrate we took a look around the Yakima Valley and found the five best places to let your geek flag fly!. Of course, you can stay home and game all day,...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Places to Never Take Selfies in or Around Washington

Selfies are one of the most common pictures taken today in 2022, our great, great-grandchildren will look back on them and say "Look, there's grandma at the summit of Mt.Rainer." Or they'll say, "Look this is how uncle Joey lost his hand taking a selfie in the alligator pit." Either...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

The Top 3 Movies to Check out at the Orion in Yakima

The weekend is here with loads of new movies hitting the theaters if you're new to the Yakima Valley or maybe you haven't gotten out in a while. No worries, we have the perfect theater for you to check out. Of course, we're talking about The Orion Cinemas. Located in...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

