National Suicide Hotline to change number to ‘988′ starting Saturday
The National Suicide Lifeline will soon be a three digit number.
Starting July 16, people can call, text, or chat “988″ for help.
The new line, with over $400 million in federal funding, hopes to cut response time and answer more calls.
The line operated as a 10 digit number for more than 15 years.
The current Lifeline phone number 1-800-273-8255, will still be available even after the switch, according to the National Suicide Lifeline.
The lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
More information about the service and ways to get help can be found on their website.
