National Suicide Hotline to change number to ‘988′ starting Saturday

The National Suicide Lifeline will soon be a three digit number.

Starting July 16, people can call, text, or chat “988″ for help.

The new line, with over $400 million in federal funding, hopes to cut response time and answer more calls.

The line operated as a 10 digit number for more than 15 years.

The current Lifeline phone number 1-800-273-8255, will still be available even after the switch, according to the National Suicide Lifeline.

The lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information about the service and ways to get help can be found on their website.

