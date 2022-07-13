ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Vendors for July 14 Framingham Farmers’ Market

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Farmers’ Market will be open on Thursday, July 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. Food trucks are expected to open at noon at the Framingham Centre Common. Also...

Photo of the Day: Doggie Playtime

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham held a grand opening for its first-ever dog park this morning, July 16. There were speeches, a ribbon cutting, a doggie fair, and of course time for dogs and their owners to explore the new park, along Farm Pond, next to the skate park.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston Globe

Iconic Chinese restaurant Salem Lowe will close

The North Shore eatery had a long run of over 50 years. Salem Lowe, the North Shore Chinese restaurant located in Salem Willows Park, will close its door for good following dinner on August 14, making this summer the popular restaurant’s last. The neighborhood spot has been in business for over 50 years.
Framingham, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Business
Framingham, MA
Industry
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Framingham, MA
Lifestyle
Framingham, MA
Business
City
Framingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
VIDEO & PHOTOS: Rock the Farm Musical Festival Returned To Eastleigh

FRAMINGHAM – Eastleigh Farm has been a working farm for more than 250 years. Almost five years ago, the farm started hosting the Rock the Farm Festival. When it began, it was meant to be an annual event, but because of the COVID pandemic, they event did not happen in 2020 or 2021. This summer is their first festival post the pandemic, making this the 3rd Rock the Farm festival.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Noche De Fiesta Saturday Night in Framingham; Attendees are Asked to Pre-Register

FRAMINGHAM – Saturday night, July 23 is Noche De Fiesta in Framingham. The first-ever summer block party will take place on Lexington Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Co-hosted by the Framingham Public Library Foundation and the City of Framingham Public Library, Noche de Fiesta features a beer garden by Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company, food trucks, music, dancing, arts & crafts, and highlight the numerous offerings of the Framingham Public Library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
#Food Truck#Bees#Bread#Food Drink#Framingham Farmers#Farmwild Robbins Farm#Hot Dogs Food#Cannoli Food#Kettle Corn Food#Beezy Bees#Llc Foodaz
Caught in Southie

Two South Boston Businesses Have Closed For Good

We are sad to report that two local businesses have closed their doors this week. The old school stable for late night snacks, South Boston Chinese Restaurant on West Broadway closed for good early this week. You could eat your chicken fingers and fried rice in one of the many orange formica booths. It was open until 2am, seven nights a week, so it was no stranger to tipsy patrons of the neighboring bars. Which leads us to this question. With Certified Meatball Company still vacant and now South Boston Chinese closed, will the Broadway Restaurant Group create another neighborhood hot spot? Hmmm…more to follow.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
independentri.com

Plans for restaurant at former Charlie O’s site reach an impasse

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The former Charlie O’s restaurant site on Point Judith Road may not become a high-end eating establishment as planned, but the vacant property could be put up for sale, according to owner T.J. Martucci. Martucci, head of The Martucci Group, said more than a year...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WCVB

High bacteria levels prompt closures of some Massachusetts beaches

WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
WAREHAM, MA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WPRI 12 News

West Valley Soup & Sauce open for business

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the moment many Rhode Islanders have been waiting for. West Valley Soup & Sauce is officially open for business. The restaurant opened over the weekend with a limited menu, which included chicken soup, red sauce, meatballs and Italian bread. West Valley Soup...
WEST WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Belmont Street cafe is one of the world's best, says Conde Nast

BOSTON – A small café in Belmont might soon see a big spike in its business, now that it's been named one of the best eateries in the world. Conde Nast Traveler has just named Café Vanak on Belmont Street on of the best new restaurants in the world. Café Vanak is a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Persian cooking. "We were chosen, you know, for one of the best restaurants, actually, in the world. So, I'm very, very excited. I can't believe it," said Zohrea Beheshti, owner of Cafe Vanak.It's only of only 79 restaurants – and the only one in New England – to make the cut. 
BELMONT, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Log Home on an Island in Lake Winnipesaukee

This lakeside lodge comes with a dock where you can store boats and kayaks, so getting out on the water is a breeze. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price:$975,000. Size: 1,680 square feet. Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms. Bathrooms: 1...
BOSTON, MA
