Four different shootings on Friday night across the Denver metro area left multiple people injured and at least one woman dead on North Xenia street."Of course I'm tired of it, there's just no sense in it," said Ron Bogan, who lives on Xenia. "It's obviously ridiculous. I get up this morning and find out that a neighbor across the street is shot and killed. I know young kids don't need to be running around shooting each other." The shooting on Xenia Street happened around midnight, another happened on the 1300 block of West Colfax Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The shooting on...

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO