Nets to go into training camp with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving still on the roster?

With every day that goes by without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being traded, there is increasing sentiment among league personnel that one or both stars could still be on the Nets roster come training camp. A source close to the team confirmed that the organization has been in contact with Durant since his trade demand stunned the NBA. Another source close to Irving told The Post that the All-Star point guard not only never asked for a trade, but has had every intention of playing for the Nets — with or without Durant.

Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

With @EphraimSalaam. Should Steph want KD back in The Bay? Who should target Donovan Mitchell? Where Tiger is wrong about the future of golf & more! Guests: @adaniels33 @martinweiss

Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:54 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Reports suggest Kevin Durant could return to Golden State.

Hear @Brian Geltzeiler map out why the Warriors can still add young assets even with acquiring Durant.

#DubNation pic.twitter.com/7mJEO8zY7F – 12:08 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

What’s next for Donovan Mitchell? Could his move have to wait until after the Kevin Durant situation resolves? New on @ringer: theringer.com/nba/2022/7/13/… – 11:46 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Durant and Irving still in limbo #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:42 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the new report that Kyrie actually *doesn’t* want to be traded to the Lakers (sure, Jan), Adam Silver’s distaste for superstars demanding trades, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wai… – 11:38 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

NBA GM: “Kevin Durant loves to play. I don’t think he has it in him to sit out. I’d make him play and try to convince him and Kyrie Irving that this is their best chance to win.”

Updates on the trade market for both Nets stars on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 11:08 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From PM: Jazz listening on Mitchell, but Heat offer reportedly doesn’t impress them. And Durant update and other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:38 AM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Notebook…

— Sources: So much on hold around NBA as Durant drama plays out. Nets taking their time. Third team may be needed

— Kenny Anderson thinks Marcus Smart needed help, loves Brogdon acquisition

— Ainge has a story about missing a birth

bit.ly/3azOiKQ – 9:29 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

Amid this morning’s talk that Kyrie Irving could remain in Brooklyn, and that #Nets underwhelmed by trade offers for Kevin Durant, it is curious that they remain 28-1 to win the 2022-23 championship. The words “stay tuned” never seemed quite so fitting. – 8:38 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

No momentum for Nets to trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, ‘they look to be in retrench mode’ nj.com/sports/2022/07… – 8:35 AM

Kylen Mills @KylenMills

Caught the Andrews sisters rocking it on NBA Today today… Warriors fans up in arms about a potential Kevin Durant trade – @Kendra Andrews says she’s hearing it’s unlikely, says the dubs aren’t willing to give all their young players up. #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/aCtTnuYkyv – 2:04 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Adam Silver on Kevin Durant trade request: ‘We don’t like to see it playing out the way it is’

cbssports.com/nba/news/adam-… – 12:36 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Adam Silver: #Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request isn’t good for the #NBA nypost.com/2022/07/12/ada… via @nypostsports – 11:57 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

How the New Orleans Pelicans benefit from Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell NBA drama

https://t.co/JRUPombyVn pic.twitter.com/xOYDde131K – 11:36 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

NBA stiffens take foul penalty, will keep play-in tournament — updates in here on KD, revenue, load management, a very cool idea from Adam Silver and more (from @AP) apnews.com/article/bb4af3… – 10:59 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

I was wrong. I said the Nets would hesitate if they were offered Mike Trout for Kevin Durant. Think it’s the other way around. Check the stills of Trout playing basketball!

Cc @jeskeets

youtu.be/wuiTXk87QUk – 10:38 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Maybe this is Kyrie’s camp trying to get LeBron to force a trade to Brooklyn? AK – 10:32 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Notebook…

— Sources: So many things on hold as Durant drama plays out. Nets taking their time. Third team may be needed

— Kenny Anderson loves coaching, thinks Smart needed help, loves Brogdon acquisition

— Ainge has a story about missing a birth

bit.ly/3azOiKQ – 10:13 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#NBA commissioner Adam Silver subtly corrected trade demand to trade request, and said he’s never heard anything to suggest that Kevin Durant wouldn’t live up to his contract and play for the #Nets. – 10:00 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant: “Its one of those issues that as we move into this collective bargaining cycle – we intend to discuss with our players association and see if there are remedies for this…We don’t want to see it playing out the way it is now.” #Nets – 9:56 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Asked Adam Silver his reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request: “There’s always conversations behind closed doors between the players & the representatives of the teams. But we don’t like to see players requesting trades & we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” #Nets – 9:54 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kevin Durant’s trade request: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and seeing it play out the way it is. The basketball was fantastic this past season. I don’t want to be naïve, but I would love the focus to be on the play.” – 9:52 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Adam Silver on Kevin Durant trade demand (or request, he pointed out): “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” Said contracts provide security but should be an expectation of “a two-way street.” – 9:52 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the report Kevin Durant has asked for a trade from Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades…” – 9:51 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on the Kevin Durant trade demand in Brooklyn: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades. … I would love the focus to be on play on the floor.”

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:50 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Adam Silver on Kevin Durant asking for a trade: “We don’t like to see players requesting trades and we don’t like to see it playing out the way it is.” – 9:50 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving wants to be a Net — with or without Kevin Durant #Nets nypost.com/2022/07/12/kyr… via @nypostsports – 9:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Jazz listening on Spida, latest with KD, in-season tournament, teams angry about Warriors spending and more. Still lots going on around the NBA, so it’s a great time to subscribe and never miss a show!

youtu.be/FbLZlizdSRo – 8:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

David Aldridge Q&A on Kevin Durant’s future, Deandre Ayton’s market and more – https://t.co/hhurKrxbuQ via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/yFvypqnP3W – 8:01 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Amid Durant and Mitchell speculation, Heat GM Andy Elisburg, who’s really good at his job, understandably not tipping his hand. “To have most of our business done is great. It gives Erik extra time [to prepare],” he tells @Jason Jackson and @ruthriley00 just now. – 7:45 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Still tentative, but sources say Miami remains the frontrunner to be the “visitor” when San Antonio plays a home game in Mexico City on Dec. 17.

We now resume the Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell watches, already in progress. – 7:39 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“the miami heat are determined to exhaust all options to get kevin durant”

danny ainge: pic.twitter.com/aY0ldK3brB – 7:02 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Three- or four-way coming up. Whoever gets Mitchell to Brooklyn gets Durant. – 7:00 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From @Anthony Chiang and me: Jazz listening on Mitchell, with Heat among suitors. And news on Durant, Martin, two way situation, tax update, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most playoff PPG by active players:

32.5 — Luka Doncic

29.4 — Kevin Durant

28.7 — LeBron James

28.3 — Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/qAfnSIzSIo – 6:05 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Knicks should open the Mitchell sweepstakes as favorites imo. Ainge probably wants picks and to tank. I don’t think the possible Miami package helps either too much. Keep an eye on the Durant sweepstakes too. He could easily be folded into that deal somehow. – 5:50 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Summer League reax (Chet!), Beal/Lillard deals, KD/Nets update and the NBA’s developing problems with contracts. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 4:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Victor Oladipo could be the key secret weapon in so many Heat scenarios

They get KD? Well he’s still on the roster as the scoring/defense bridge in the backcourt

They get Mitchell? Well, he has a chance to be a high level 6th man with full reigns

They run it back? Well…… – 4:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Let’s just hypothetically say the Heat end up finding a way to get Kevin Durant without giving up Butler or Bam

Oladipo-Butler-Durant-Bam is a wild 4 man group since Dipo can’t be traded at the moment after signing his latest contract

They can plug anyone around the edges there – 4:22 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. Why it could take a minute for the Lakers to land Kyrie, and early DPOY and COY odds for AD and Darvin Ham, respectively. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtube.com/watch?v=aL0AnK… – 4:09 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Scottie Pippen says he supports Kevin Durant’s trade request: ‘I don’t feel bad for what K.D. is doing at all’

https://t.co/wEWaVJYY6m pic.twitter.com/fZsOmB2iQ6 – 3:46 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

Christian Braun goes with the Nike Kyrie S2 “Tie Dye USA” at the #NBA2K23SummerLeague! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Z9x2kVHigM – 3:35 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Woj says Miami and Brooklyn are “going to need a third team, perhaps even a fourth team” to work a Kevin Durant trade. He thinks Phoenix needs the same “help” from another team or two to get a deal done. – 3:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

David Aldridge gave @PHNX_Suns his thoughts on KD, DA, which team he’s not buying and more: bit.ly/3IubB5r – 3:09 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeBron’s best teammates of all-time.

Wade:

21/5/5

51/30/75%

200-85 record

Kyrie:

22/3/5

47/39/89%

132-51 record

Davis:

24/9/3

51/30/80%

75-33 record

Start. Bench. Cut. pic.twitter.com/4YKgNzddhH – 2:51 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Second story from Las Vegas is up. On Kyrie’s sideline status, Blake Griffin’s latest wisdom to a Nets youngling and Day’Ron Sharpe’s baptism: theathletic.com/3418110/2022/0… – 2:20 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Joined @sagesteele on @SportsCenter

🏀Why the next destination for Kevin Durant could be Brooklyn.

🏀The options in Toronto and Phoenix

🏀What are the chances in Golden St? Think 1%

youtu.be/3Ufj2TXmQfA via @YouTube – 1:15 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Where is Kevin Durant headed? What NBA executives are saying foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 1:14 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: A fresh Heat 6-pack, including Jazz reportedly unimpressed with Heat’s Mitchell offer. PLUS Durant, power forward, two way deal and roster updates: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 12:55 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

My dude ⁦@Dan Woike has this in ⁦@latimessports⁩ on: Will the Lakers get Kyrie Irving? NBA scouts and team executives are torn latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:44 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kevin Durant went dark after the season, but a source said the future Hall of Famer and his agent Rich Kleiman have been in contact with the Nets more recently. There’s not a clear answer about why he’s unhappy. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:35 AM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers could be waiting a while for Kyrie, plus early @betonline_ag odds for DPOY (including AD) and COY (including Darvin Ham). #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bro… – 11:06 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Story: The latest updates on Kevin Durant trade talks with the Raptors, Warriors, Pelicans, Suns and Heat. Plus, more on where the Lakers stand with Kyrie Irving and what’s next for Deandre Ayton in free agency on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:12 AM

Get Up @GetUpESPN

“The Lakers are the only team that’s better off with Kyrie Irving.”

—@Kendrick Perkins 😳 pic.twitter.com/cpuBOQjAGD – 10:06 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Really enjoyed talking with @David Aldridge and getting his thoughts on Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and a whole lot more. Check out the full interview on @PHNX_Suns here: bit.ly/3IubB5r – 10:03 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most points by active players:

37,062 — LeBron James

28,289 — Carmelo Anthony

25,526 — Kevin Durant

23,477 — James Harden

23,298 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/9Byl1Q3emq – 9:19 AM

In any case, a Kevin Durant deal, if one comes to pass, is bound to be complex. “Everybody would love to have him,” one general manager told Heavy Sports, “but almost no one has enough to get him. And I’ll bet you right now that the team that does get him will have to get a third team involved to make the trade work. Brooklyn is asking for more than really anyone can give. I’m not if anyone will meet their price, but I guess they’re hoping someone will get creative and get them the quality player — or players — and picks they want.” -via Heavy.com / July 13, 2022

Said another ranking front office person from another club when told of that concept, “Oh, I think they’d take KD in a heartbeat. They want to make sure they win more championships with the veterans they have. They want to squeeze more out of this core. “You never know what can happen down the line, so when you have a chance to win, you have to do everything you can to get it. Look at all the injuries they had to get over from the last couple of years to win this time.” -via Heavy.com / July 13, 2022

But as the Jazz simultaneously listen to Mitchell overtures, Utah does find itself in a similar situation to Brooklyn’s ongoing trade conversations around Kevin Durant. The Jazz won’t be inclined to move their All-Star centerpiece, who still has four remaining years on his contract, unless they receive a gargantuan package that could rival or even surpass Utah’s return for Gobert. The fourth year of Mitchell’s deal is a player option. Which teams can actually meet that price? Mitchell’s trade prospects are the latest illustration of how the NBA offseason is a complicated sequence of dominoes. -via Bleacher Report / July 13, 2022

“How did we get into this situation about trade, when he opted in?” the source asked rhetorically. “Here is the situation. He opted in, which means he had and he has every intention of playing with the Brooklyn Nets. KD decides he wants out and now everybody is talking about trading Kyrie, right? -via New York Post / July 13, 2022

Another league exec echoed what is becoming a more popular opinion around here: that the Nets may just hold the line and go into training camp with both Durant and Kyrie Irving still on the roster. “We’ve talked to them, and they don’t seem to be in any hurry,” he said. “They’re not panicking, which is very smart.” -via Heavy.com / July 13, 2022

When asked if Irving was also willing to play for the Nets despite the team having had multiple rounds of talks with the Lakers, the source said he was — and that includes even if Durant is traded away. “Kyrie wants to play. … He wants to win a championship, and he wants to play,” the source told The Post, adding Irving and Durant are friends and supportive of each other although not necessarily tied at the hip. “I think when KD said he wanted a trade, he didn’t say I’m going to trade to where Kyrie goes.” -via New York Post / July 13, 2022