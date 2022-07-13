ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Austria's far-right Freedom Party names presidency candidate

 4 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Austria's far-right Freedom Party has chosen former lawmaker Walter Rosenkranz as its candidate to challenge liberal incumbent Alexander Van der Bellen in the country's presidential election in October.

The party said its leadership nominated Rosenkranz, 59, unanimously on Tuesday evening. In 2016, Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer lost to Van der Bellen in a runoff vote — which had to be rerun on the orders of Austria's Constitutional Court after the party claimed widespread voting irregularities in Hofer's initial narrow defeat.

Van der Bellen, 78, announced in May that he will seek reelection. He's expected to have broad mainstream support in the Oct. 9 vote, with a runoff to be held on Nov. 6 if no candidate secures an outright majority. Three other candidates, none of them representing a party in parliament, have already come forward.

Rosenkranz was an unexpected choice to challenge for the presidency. He was a lawmaker from 2008 to 2019 and headed his party's branch in Lower Austria province for several years.

The head of state is largely ceremonial but plays a prominent role in times of domestic political crisis. Repeated bouts of domestic political turmoil during Van der Bellen's six-year term have given him high visibility.

After conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s governing coalition with the Freedom Party collapsed in scandal in 2019, the president appointed an interim Cabinet of nonpartisan experts under Brigitte Bierlein, then the head of the Constitutional Court.

Kurz, who had returned in a new government with the Greens, resigned last fall. The country had three chancellors in two months, with Kurz's successor, Alexander Schallenberg, giving way within weeks to current Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Bulgaria’s president tries to unlock political crisis

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria's president launched talks on Friday with all political parties represented in parliament to see if there was still a chance to form a government and avoid another early election. President Rumen Radev is trying to prevent Bulgaria from sliding into new political...
Putin's Ally Orders Forces To Prioritize Ukraine Missiles As Zelenskyy Says West Weaponry Beginning To Help

Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally has ordered defense forces to prioritize destroying Ukraine's long-range missiles and artilleries as the war-ridden country targets Russian supply lines with the West-supplied weaponry. What Happened: The Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the Vostok group, which is fighting in Ukraine, and "instructed the...
Brittney Griner's lawyers present new evidence in Russian court in hopes of more lenient sentence

Eight days after Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges, the WNBA star’s attorneys introduced new evidence they hope will result in a more lenient sentence. Lawyers on Friday presented a Russian court with an American doctor’s letter saying that Griner had been prescribed medical marijuana to help her cope with chronic pain from injuries that she sustained during her basketball career.
Envoys from Bulgaria, North Macedonia meet on EU bloc talks

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia met in Sofia on Sunday to discuss the next steps of North Macedonia's path to EU membership talks, a day after the parliament in Skopje voted in support of a French proposal that should lift Bulgari's veto of North Macedonia joining the bloc.
Berlin hosts envoys for heart-to-heart talks on climate

BERLIN — (AP) — With the world reeling from the economic fallout of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, senior officials from 40 countries met Monday in Berlin for heart-to-heart talks on how to stay focused on fighting climate change and addressing its impact. Organizers have billed...
Sri Lanka acting president declares emergency amid protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka’s acting president on Monday declared a state of emergency giving him broad authority amid growing protests demanding his resignation two days before the country’s lawmakers are set to elect a new president. Ranil Wickremesinghe became acting president on...
Slovenia army starts removing Croatia border razor wire

KRMACINA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenia's army on Friday started removing a razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossings after more than 1 million people fleeing violence or poverty entered Europe in 2015. About a dozen soldiers used cutters...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — (AP) — As Russian troops pressed their offensive in Ukraine's east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his state security chief and prosecutor general on Sunday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments and other law enforcement agencies. “In...
Russia strikes south Ukraine city, presses attacks in east

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian missiles hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine Sunday as a funeral was held for a 4-year-old girl killed in an earlier deadly strike elsewhere in the country. Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a...
Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia

Across Europe, signs of distress are multiplying as Russia's war in Ukraine drags on. Food banks in Italy are feeding more people. German officials are turning down the air conditioning as they prepare plans to ration natural gas and restart coal plants. A giant utility is asking for a taxpayer...
Leading official of South Africa's ruling ANC party dies

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the long-serving deputy secretary-general of his ruling African National Congress party Jessie Duarte, who died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. Duarte, 68, was elected to the leading position in the ANC in 2012...
EU takes Hungary to highest court over LGBT, media rules

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's executive intensified its legal standoff with Hungary on Friday by taking the country to the EU's highest court over a restrictive law on LGBT issues and media freedom. The EU had already tried for a year to make Hungary change a...
Zelenskiy sidelines close allies in war's biggest purge

KYIV, July 18 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sidelined his childhood friend as head of Ukraine's security service, and another close ally as top prosecutor, in the biggest internal purge of the war, citing their failure to root out Russian spies.
