ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Second suspect arrested, charged in connection to July 5 fatal shooting in Newport News

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0157vp_0ge0gMM600
32-year-old Robert N. Freeman, of Hampton (Photo Courtesy of Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested the second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on July 5 in Newport News.

According to a statement from police, at 5:52 p.m. on Monday, July 11, officers arrested 32-year-old Robert N. Freeman, of Hampton, after he was allegedly involved in a shooting in the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard on July 5 that left 34-year-old Dominic Thompson with life-threatening injuries. Thompson later died at the hospital.

“I am appreciative so many people stepped up to make this quick arrest possible,” Police Chief Steve Drew said on Facebook. “Citizens and businesses are doing their part by providing critical information necessary to solve crimes and we thank them for their willingness to be part of the solution. Our officers, detectives, forensic team and other NNPD team members work non-stop to address violent crime,” he added.

Drew also gave a special thanks to the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in making the arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPy7f_0ge0gMM600
Robert N. Freeman. Credit: Newport News Police / Facebook

Police said Freeman has been charged with the following crimes:

  • First-degree murder
  • Robbery
  • Assault: Shoot, stab in commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon
  • Conspiracy to commit a felony

Late last week, 38-year-old Adrian Demetrice Williams, also of Hampton, was arrested and charged in connection to the same incident.

The incident remains under investigation, but no additional suspects are being sought, according to police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit an online tip at P3tips.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Norfolk shooting: One hurt, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive, NPD said. Police received a call about the shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
13newsnow.com

Suffolk shooting: One hurt; cars, houses damaged

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating after they say a man was shot in the 200 block of North Broad Street early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 Sunday morning, the Suffolk 911 center began getting calls about a shooting. When the Suffolk Police Department responded to the reported location, officers found several vehicles and houses damaged by gunfire. They also found used bullet casings, SPD said.
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Murder#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Citizens#Nnpd
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting in Meadowbrook area

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are investigating a shooting in the Meadowbrook area of the city on July 15. A spokesperson for the city's dispatch said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Boulevard at 11:59 a.m. Later in the afternoon, the police department explained the...
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

One injured in shooting on Mechanicsville Tpke, Richmond Police investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a shooting on the border of Richmond and Henrico County left one man in the hospital. Shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Friday, July 15, Henrico County police were called to the 360 Express Mart and Deli at the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Whitcomb Street. Richmond City police were called to the same location soon after.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hopewell 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect arrested

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, July 14, the Hopewell Police Department arrested a man suspected to be connected to an armed robbery at a local 7-Eleven. Officers responded to a 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 1:46 a.m. on July 12 for a reported armed robbery. A man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk, according to police. Police said the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.
HOPEWELL, VA
WTKR News 3

Man charged with first-degree murder in connection with December 2021 homicide in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Hampton man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a December 2021 homicide in the City of Newport News. According to the Newport News Police Department, the initial incident happened December 19, 2021 at around 2:01 p.m. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Garden Drive, where they found 30-year-old Lewis Watkins III dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment complex.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

18-year-old of Prince George County Killed in Head on Collision, Two Others Injured

Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 9300 block of Robin Road on Thursday, June 30, just shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to police, 18-year-old Payton Faulkner of Prince George, who was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on Robin Road, crashed head on into a Ford F-150. Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Toyota Corolla was ejected from the vehicle, surviving the crash but sustained life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined that Faulkner was not wearing a seatbelt and according to the police, speed was a contributing factor to the crash.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy