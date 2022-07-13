Second suspect arrested, charged in connection to July 5 fatal shooting in Newport News

32-year-old Robert N. Freeman, of Hampton (Photo Courtesy of Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested the second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on July 5 in Newport News.

According to a statement from police, at 5:52 p.m. on Monday, July 11, officers arrested 32-year-old Robert N. Freeman, of Hampton, after he was allegedly involved in a shooting in the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard on July 5 that left 34-year-old Dominic Thompson with life-threatening injuries. Thompson later died at the hospital.

“I am appreciative so many people stepped up to make this quick arrest possible,” Police Chief Steve Drew said on Facebook. “Citizens and businesses are doing their part by providing critical information necessary to solve crimes and we thank them for their willingness to be part of the solution. Our officers, detectives, forensic team and other NNPD team members work non-stop to address violent crime,” he added.

Drew also gave a special thanks to the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in making the arrest.

Robert N. Freeman. Credit: Newport News Police / Facebook

Police said Freeman has been charged with the following crimes:

First-degree murder

Robbery

Assault: Shoot, stab in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Late last week, 38-year-old Adrian Demetrice Williams, also of Hampton, was arrested and charged in connection to the same incident.

The incident remains under investigation, but no additional suspects are being sought, according to police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit an online tip at P3tips.com.