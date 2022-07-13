ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘Being hangry is real’: Study links hunger and irritability

By Cassie Buchman
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wk1OU_0ge0gEII00

( NewsNation ) — Being “hangry” isn’t just in your head: A new report suggests there is a connection between people’s levels of irritability and their hunger.

“The colloquial term “hangry” refers to the notion that people become angry when hungry, but very little research has directly determined the extent to which the relationship between hunger and negative emotions is robust,” the study’s authors said . But after studying 64 participants from Central Europe, who reported their hunger, anger, irritability, pleasure and arousal levels five times a day, researchers found that greater levels of self-reported hunger were associated with greater feelings of anger and irritability, and with lower pleasure.

Even after accounting for people’s gender, age, body mass index and dietary behaviors, these findings remained significant, researchers said.

In other words, as the study said, “being hangry is real.”

The word was even added to the Oxford English Dictionary in January 2018. Katherine Connor Martin, then the head of U.S. dictionaries at Oxford, wrote in a blog post that “hangry” is a blend of hungry and angry, used to mean “bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger.” It’s really only been in the 21st century that the word hangry has been used colloquially, Martin, now the head of product for Oxford Languages, said.

“However, the earliest known evidence for the word dates from 1956, in an unusual article in the psychoanalytic journal American Imago that describes various kinds of deliberate and accidental wordplay,” she said.

Mental health resources will be printed on SC school ID cards this fall

One of the researchers in the recent report, Viren Swami, a social psychology professor at Anglia Ruskin University in the U.K., told USA Today that theirs is one of the first studies to examine the relationship between hunger and anger.

“While we acknowledge that hunger is complex, involving physiological, interoceptive, and environmental inputs, self-reported or subjective ratings are reliable and valid indicators of the experience of hunger,” the study’s authors said.

Before the study, which was published in the journal Plos One on Wednesday, it had been assumed that hunger evokes negative emotions, but that evidence had been “somewhat equivocal.”

Other studies have, however, shown that in non-human species, food deprivation increases people’s motivation to engage in escalated and persistent aggression to get something to eat.

“We show, for the first time in a non-laboratory, real-world setting, that feeling hungry is associated with greater anger, irritability and lower levels of pleasure,” Swami said in USA Today.

The study doesn’t include ways to mitigate against negative hunger-induced emotions, but authors noted that existing research suggests that being able to label an emotion can help individuals regulate them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Child Molestation suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing molestation and kidnapping charges. 31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith has been arrested on charges of Child Molestation and Kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred January 4. In the incident report, the 13-year-old victim told investigators that she was on her way to...
AUGUSTA, GA
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Irritability#Social Psychology#Emotion#Mental Health#Oxford English
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest. This is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drive the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. The moment the heart stops is considered time of death. But does death overtake our mind immediately afterward or does it slowly creep in?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WJBF

SLED searching for Attempted Murder suspect

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are asking for any tips that could lead to the apprehension of 22-year old TreQuan Stokes of Orangeburg, S.C. Stokes was involved in a shooting in Denmark, S.C. on June 15th, 2022. He may be driving...
DENMARK, SC
WJBF

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect. A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
WJBF

Second day of search continues for Simon Powell’s body

BURKE Co. (WJBF)- “The rain yesterday didn’t help anything but the ponds are usually you know they’re there silty on the bottom and then when you stir it up when you put people in the pond and the silt stirs up it just makes visibility very difficult” said Captain J.W. Wyldes. It is now day […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Missing Augusta man located

#UPDATE: The RCSO says that Willie Walker Roland has been located and is safe. Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 71-year-old Willie Walker Roland. Roland was last seen on Thursday, July 14th around 10:00 AM leaving the 2500 block of Blackstone Street,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy